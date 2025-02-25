Measles cases continue to rise in rural parts of West Texas, with 124 confirmed

BROWNFIELD, Texas — (AP) — The measles outbreak in rural West Texas has grown to 124 cases across nine counties, the state health department said Tuesday, and 18 people are hospitalized.

The outbreak is largely spreading in the Mennonite community in an area where small towns are separated by vast stretches of oil rig-dotted open land but connected due to people traveling between towns for work, church, grocery shopping and other day-to-day errands.

Brownfield Mayor Eric Horton, a Republican, said he believes in the safety of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine because it has been used for so many years and has stopped measles from spreading in the U.S.

Brownfield is in Terry County, which has 21 cases.

“I’ve never seen it this close, ever,” Horton said. “I know that we’ve had a few outbreaks in years past but as far as right here, making national news, that is shocking.”

In neighboring eastern New Mexico, the measles case count stayed steady Tuesday at nine. State public health officials said last week there's still no evidence New Mexico's outbreak is connected to the one in Texas.

Measles is a highly contagious disease. Here's what you should know about how to protect yourself against measles, as well as what's happening in Texas and New Mexico.

Where is measles spreading?

Tuesday's count in West Texas went up by 34 cases since Friday. Cases continue to be concentrated in Gaines County, which has 80 infections, and Terry County, north of Gaines, where there are now 21.

Dawson County, to the east of Gaines, has seven; Yoakum County has five; Ector County has two; and Lubbock and Lynn counties have a case each. Martin County, also near Gaines, is new with three cases.

The state also said there are four cases in Dallam County, which is in the far corner of the state's Panhandle area and a couple hundred miles north of Gaines County, and potential exposures in mid-February from an infected, contagious person who traveled to San Marcos, San Antonio and New Braunfels.

Texas health department data shows the vast majority of cases are among people younger than 18: 39 infections are in kids younger than 4 and 62 are in kids 5-17 years old. Eighteen adults have measles and five cases are “pending” an age determination.

State health officials have said this outbreak is Texas' largest in nearly 30 years. Cases have been concentrated in a "close-knit, undervaccinated" Mennonite community, health department spokeswoman Lara Anton has said — especially among families who attend small private religious schools or are homeschooled.

A Brownfield resident and father of three told The Associated Press that he’s not too concerned about the outbreak.

“I only found out because it was a word-of-mouth thing,” said Dylan Cruz, 28, whose children are vaccinated against measles.

In New Mexico, all the cases are in Lea County, which borders Gaines County in Texas. The state health department has said people may have been exposed at a grocery store, an elementary school, a church, Nor-Lea Hospital and a Walgreens in Hobbs, New Mexico.

What is measles?

Measles is a respiratory virus that can survive in the air for up to two hours. Up to 9 out of 10 people who are susceptible will get the virus if exposed, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most kids will recover from the measles if they get it, but infection can lead to dangerous complications like pneumonia, blindness, brain swelling and death.

Is the vaccine safe?

The MMR vaccine is safe and highly effective in preventing measles infection and severe cases of the disease.

The first shot is recommended for children between 12 and 15 months old and the second between 4 and 6 years old. The vaccine series is required for kids before entering kindergarten in public schools nationwide.

Before the vaccine was introduced in 1963, the U.S. saw some 3 million to 4 million cases per year. Now, it’s usually fewer than 200 in a normal year.

There is no link between the vaccine and autism, despite a now-discredited study and health disinformation.

Why do vaccination rates matter?

In communities with high vaccination rates — above 95% — diseases like measles have a harder time spreading through communities. This is called “herd immunity.”

But childhood vaccination rates have declined nationwide since the pandemic and more parents are claiming religious or personal conscience waivers to exempt their kids from required shots.

The U.S. saw a rise in measles cases in 2024, including an outbreak in Chicago that sickened more than 60. Five years earlier, measles cases were the worst in almost three decades in 2019.

Gaines County has one of the highest rates in Texas of school-aged children who opt out of at least one required vaccine, with nearly 14% of K-12 children in the 2023-24 school year. Health officials say that number is likely higher because it doesn’t include many children who are homeschooled and whose data would not be reported.

What are public health officials doing to stop the spread?

New Mexico health officials are hosting vaccination clinics on Wednesday and Thursday.

In Texas, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control is providing “technical assistance, laboratory support and vaccines as needed,” the agency told the AP. But the state health department is taking the lead in the outbreak investigation.

Workers in the West Texas region are hosting regular vaccination clinics and screening efforts, and also said they're working with schools to educate people about the importance of vaccination and offering shots.

Dr. Martin Ortega is a family medicine physician for Texas Tech Physicians of the Permian Basin-Odessa in in Ector County, where the county health department told the Odessa American that a child too young to be vaccinated got the measles.

Ortega said the vast distances between people in West Texas is a unique challenge for health officials.

“It is something that puts us on a shared higher alert because we are interconnected and we don’t see ourselves as that far from each other,” he said.

Associated Press videojournalist Mary Conlon contributed to this report.

