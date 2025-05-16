Health

Trump administration must resume $11 billion in funding for public health departments, judge rules

By DEVNA BOSE
Trump President Donald Trump listens as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., speaks as he signs executive orders and proclamations in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, May 5, 2025, in Washington. Jay Bhattacharya, director of the National Institutes of Health, listens at left. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP)
President Donald Trump's administration must put the brakes on slashing billions in federal money for public health departments, a federal judge said Friday.

U.S. District Judge Mary McElroy in Rhode Island granted the preliminary injunction request in the lawsuit brought last by a coalition of Democrat-led states. She had granted a temporary restraining order last month in the case.

The lawsuit filed April 1 by 23 states and the District of Columbia sought to immediately halt $11 billion in cuts, alleging that it would decimate public health infrastructure across the country. The money, allocated by Congress during the pandemic, supported COVID-19 initiatives and mental health and substance abuse efforts.

The injunction only applies to the states involved in the lawsuit. The federal government must file documentation that they're complying with the order by Tuesday evening.

Health departments across the country have said they've laid off employees after the Trump administration began to clawback the money in late March.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

