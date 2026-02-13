Heraskevych loses appeal, but already knew his chance of racing in Olympics is over

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych lost an appeal of his disqualification from the Milan Cortina Olympics on Friday, yet already knew there was no pathway for him to compete in the race.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport denied the appeal, agreeing with the International Olympic Committee and the sliding sport's federation that Heraskevych's plan to wear a helmet showing the faces of more than 20 Ukrainian coaches and athletes killed since Russia invaded their country four years ago would be in violation of Olympic rules.

CAS, in a brief statement, said the sole arbitrator who heard the case had no choice but to side with IOC policy about what athletes at an Olympics can say on a field of play — and that the “memory helmet” Heraskevych brought to the Milan Cortina Games would not align with the rules athletes have to follow.

The arbitrator, CAS said, “found these limitations reasonable and proportionate, considering the other opportunities for athletes to raise awareness in mixed zones, in press conferences, on social networks, or in Mr. Heraskevych’s case, wearing the helmet during four training runs.”

CAS added that the arbitrator “wished to state that she is fully sympathetic to Mr. Heraskevych’s commemoration and to his attempt to raise awareness for the grief and devastation suffered by the Ukrainian people, and Ukrainian athletes because of the war.”

