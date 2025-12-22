Here's what stores are open, and which ones are closed, on Christmas

From department stores to grocery stores, most retailers across the U.S. close early on Christmas Eve and shut their doors entirely on Christmas Day — while others opt to cut back hours. But there’s also a handful of businesses that will be open during the holiday.

Before you run out the door this Christmas — whether it’s to buy last-minute gifts or simply get out of the house — it’s wise to double-check operating hours, which can differ depending on their location. When in doubt, call ahead or look up more specific schedules online for stores in your neighborhood.

Here’s a rundown of major chains on Christmas Day this year.

IS WALMART OPEN ON CHRISTMAS?

Walmart will be closed on Christmas Day — and reopen at 6 a.m. on Dec. 26.

IS TARGET OPEN ON CHRISTMAS?

Target will be closed on Christmas and reopen at 7 a.m. on Dec. 26.

IS COSTCO OPEN ON CHRISTMAS?

All Costco warehouses in the U.S. are closed on Christmas Day.

IS CVS OPEN ON CHRISTMAS?

Many CVS locations will have modified hours on Christmas Day. Customers are encouraged to call ahead or double-check local hours online.

IS WALGREENS OPEN ON CHRISTMAS?

Walgreens stores will be open on Christmas Day but pharmacy hours may vary. All 24-hour locations will continue to remain open. You can double-check local hours here.

IS STARBUCKS OPEN ON CHRISTMAS?

Many Starbucks locations will be closed on Christmas, while some may have limited hours. It's best to check ahead online.

IS MCDONALD’S OPEN ON CHRISTMAS?

Many McDonald's locations in the U.S. are open on holidays like Christmas, but hours vary by location. Consumers can use the chain's online store locator to confirm.

IS KROGER OPEN ON CHRISTMAS?

Kroger stores are closed on Christmas Day and will resume regular hours on Dec. 26.

IS ALBERTSONS OPEN ON CHRISTMAS?

Many Albertsons stores will be closed on Christmas — but there will also be locations that remain open with adjusted hours. Select pharmacies may also be closed or have different hours.

WHAT STORES ARE CLOSED ON CHRISTMAS?

Here’s some other grocery, convenience and retail stores that are closed on Christmas Day:

1. ALDI: Stores are closed.

2. Harris Teeter: Stores are closed.

3. Home Depot: Stores are closed.

4. IKEA: Stores are closed.

5. Jewel-Osco: Stores and pharmacies are closed.

6. Lowe’s: Stores are closed.

7. Macy’s: Stores are closed.

8. Meijer: Stores are closed.

9. Publix: Stores are closed.

10. Rite Aid: Stores are closed.

11. Sam’s Club: Stores are closed.

12. Sprouts Farmer’s Market: Stores are closed.

13. Trader Joe’s: Stores are closed.

14. Whole Foods: Stores are closed.

WHAT STORES ARE OPEN ON CHRISTMAS?

Here are some stores that are open on Christmas Day (or have select locations that are):

1. Safeway: Many stores are closed, but there will also be some locations open with adjusted hours.

2. Sheetz: Stores are open with regular hours (24/7).

3. 7-Eleven: Most stores are open 24/7 (including on Christmas), but some locations’ hours can vary.

