The recruiting race for the Class of 2026 is already heating up — not just on the field, but in the increasingly complex ecosystem of modern college football, where NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals are reshaping how programs and players navigate early recruitment. For elite underclassmen, talent alone is no longer the only factor drawing attention; marketability, social media presence, and brand potential are now playing pivotal roles in how offers are extended and decisions are made. The top recruits in the 2026 cycle are not only physically advanced and highly skilled — they're entering high school with endorsement potential and media savviness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Class of 2026 football recruits from Georgia using data from 247Sports. Players are ranked by the 247Sports Composite ranking. Here's the players from Georgia set to dominate Saturdays (and potentially Sundays) for years to come.

#20. Devin Carter (WR)

- National rank: #146 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #22

- College: Florida State

- Offers: Florida State, Auburn, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama

- High school: Douglas County (Douglasville, GA)

#19. Craig Dandridge (WR)

- National rank: #144 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #21

- College: Georgia

- Offers: Georgia, Oklahoma, Georgia Tech, Stanford, Arkansas

- High school: Cambridge (Alpharetta, GA)

#18. Jordan Carter (Edge)

- National rank: #139 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #17

- College: not committed

- Offers: Auburn, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Alabama

- High school: Douglas County (Douglasville, GA)

#17. Brady Marchese (WR)

- National rank: #134 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #18

- College: Georgia

- Offers: Georgia, Michigan, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Appalachian State

- High school: Cartersville (Cartersville, GA)

#16. Jae Lamar (RB)

- National rank: #128 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #12

- College: Georgia

- Offers: Georgia, Miami, Florida State, Clemson, Auburn

- High school: Colquitt County (Moultrie, GA)

#15. Earnest Rankins (DL)

- National rank: #121 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #16

- College: Florida State

- Offers: Florida State, Auburn, Alabama, Appalachian State, Charlotte

- High school: Southwest DeKalb (Decatur, GA)

#14. Jonaz Walton (RB)

- National rank: #119 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #11

- College: Notre Dame

- Offers: Notre Dame, Stanford, Alabama, Auburn, Coastal Carolina

- High school: Central (Carrollton, GA)

#13. Tristian Givens (Edge)

- National rank: #110 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #15

- College: Texas A&M

- Offers: Texas A&M, Tennessee, Washington, Auburn, California

- High school: Carver (Columbus, GA)

#12. Lasiah Jackson (CB)

- National rank: #100 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #12

- College: Stanford

- Offers: Stanford, Auburn, Alabama, Florida State, Georgia Tech

- High school: Lee County (Leesburg, GA)

#11. Deuce Geralds (DL)

- National rank: #92 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #11

- College: LSU

- Offers: LSU, Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon, Ole Miss

- High school: Collins Hill (Suwanee, GA)

#10. Brayden Rouse (LB)

- National rank: #85 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #6

- College: Tennessee

- Offers: Tennessee, Texas, Michigan, Alabama, Alabama A&M

- High school: Kell (Marietta, GA)

#9. Aaron Gregory (WR)

- National rank: #81 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #8

- College: Texas A&M

- Offers: Texas A&M, Nebraska, Texas, Alabama, Arkansas

- High school: Douglas County (Douglasville, GA)

#8. Jamarion Matthews (Edge)

- National rank: #73 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #11

- College: Alabama

- Offers: Alabama, Florida State, Auburn, Alabama A&M, Arkansas

- High school: Gainesville (Gainesville, GA)

#7. Jordan Smith (S)

- National rank: #65 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #7

- College: Georgia

- Offers: Georgia, Alabama, Appalachian State, Arkansas, Auburn

- High school: Houston County (Warner Robins, GA)

#6. Bryce Perry-Wright (DL)

- National rank: #47 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #2

- College: Texas A&M

- Offers: Texas A&M, Texas, Miami, Clemson, Auburn

- High school: Buford (Buford, GA)

#5. Kaiden Prothro (TE)

- National rank: #39 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #4

- College: Georgia

- Offers: Georgia, Texas, Florida, Auburn, Alabama

- High school: Bowdon (Bowdon, GA)

#4. Jorden Edmonds (CB)

- National rank: #26 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #2

- College: Alabama

- Offers: Alabama, Appalachian State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor

- High school: Sprayberry (Marietta, GA)

#3. Tyler Atkinson (LB)

- National rank: #17 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #2

- College: Texas

- Offers: Texas, Georgia, Oregon, Clemson, Akron

- High school: Grayson (Loganville, GA)

#2. Xavier Griffin (LB)

- National rank: #16 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #1

- College: Alabama

- Offers: Alabama, Florida State, Texas, Ohio State, Appalachian State

- High school: Gainesville (Gainesville, GA)

#1. LaDamion Guyton (Edge)

- National rank: #8 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #2

- College: Texas Tech

- Offers: Texas Tech, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State

- High school: Benedictine Military School (Savannah, GA)