Home Depot's revenue rises in first quarter as customers spend more tackling smaller projects

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
Home Depot’s revenue climbed in the first quarter as customers spent slightly more as they tackled smaller projects.

Revenue rose to $39.86 billion from $36.42 billion a year earlier, beating the $39.3 billion that analysts polled by FactSet expected.

Sales at stores open at least a year, a key gauge of a retailer’s health, edged down 0.3%. In the U.S., comparable store sales climbed 0.2%.

Wall Street anticipated a 0.1% decline in same-store sales.

Customer transactions rose 2.1% in the quarter. The amount shoppers spent climbed to $90.71 per average ticket from $90.68 in the prior-year period.

Shares rose about 2% before the market opened.

