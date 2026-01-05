News

How gas prices have changed in Homosassa Springs in the last week

By Stacker
CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Savannah using data from AAA. (jittawit21 // Shutterstock/jittawit21 // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Homosassa Springs, FL metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 5.

Homosassa Springs by the numbers
- Gas current price: $2.86
--- Florida average: $2.81
- Week change: +$0.18 (+6.8%)
- Year change: -$0.31 (-9.8%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.91 (6/13/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.54
- Week change: -$0.05 (-1.4%)
- Year change: +$0.06 (+1.7%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.73 (6/11/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Des Moines, IA: $2.00
#2. Casper, WY: $2.01
#3. Columbus, NE: $2.12

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Daniel Avram // Shutterstock

#5. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.46

(Stacker/Stacker)

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock

#4. San Diego, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.46

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock

#3. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.46

(Stacker/Stacker)

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

#2. Hilo, HI

- Regular gas price: $4.58

(Stacker/Stacker)

Elen Nika // Shutterstock

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $4.96

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.



