How much house $1 million buys you in Jacksonville

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Jacksonville. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
1469 Le Baron Ave, Jacksonville
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,054
- Price per square foot: $246
5306 Clifton Rd, Jacksonville
- Price: $999,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,329
- Price per square foot: $300
12245 Tracy Ann Rd, Jacksonville
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,449
- Price per square foot: $289
2560 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach
- Price: $999,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,324
- Price per square foot: $429
5855 Canopy Row St, Jacksonville
- Price: $998,005
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,665
- Price per square foot: $374
3672 Cathedral Oaks Pl N, Jacksonville
- Price: $995,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,294
- Price per square foot: $231
10014 Vineyard Lake Rd E, Jacksonville
- Price: $995,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,934
- Price per square foot: $252
3340 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
- Price: $995,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,300
- Price per square foot: $301
8849 Pallazzo Ter, Jacksonville
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,127
- Price per square foot: $318
12752 Cattail Pond Cir S, Jacksonville
- Price: $995,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,929
- Price per square foot: $339
5521 Farmstead Ave, Jacksonville
- Price: $994,292
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,626
- Price per square foot: $378
699 Shipwatch Dr E, Jacksonville
- Price: $989,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,595
- Price per square foot: $381
1937 Greenwood Ave, Jacksonville
- Price: $978,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,600
- Price per square foot: $376
5136 Creek Crossing Dr, Jacksonville
- Price: $975,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $221
9911 Chelsea Lake Rd, Jacksonville
- Price: $975,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,757
- Price per square foot: $259
880 Paradise Ln, Atlantic Beach
- Price: $975,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,989
- Price per square foot: $326
14402 Marina San Pablo Pl #203, Jacksonville
- Price: $975,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,420
- Price per square foot: $402
5843 Canopy Row St, Jacksonville
- Price: $973,230
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,665
- Price per square foot: $365
1648 Nottingham Knoll Dr, Jacksonville
- Price: $970,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,247
- Price per square foot: $298
7670 Wexford Club Dr W, Jacksonville
- Price: $964,500
- 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,271
- Price per square foot: $225
1922 Prudential Dr, Jacksonville
- Price: $952,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,085
- Price per square foot: $456
8691 San Servera Dr W, Jacksonville
- Price: $950,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,538
- Price per square foot: $209
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
