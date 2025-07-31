How much house $1 million buys you in Ocala

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Ocala. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

2023 SE Laurel Run Dr, Ocala

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,854

- Price per square foot: $259

- See 2023 SE Laurel Run Dr, Ocala on Redfin.com

5484 SW 30th Ave, Ocala

- Price: $999,999

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,880

- Price per square foot: $257

- See 5484 SW 30th Ave, Ocala on Redfin.com

9175 SE 7th Avenue Rd, Ocala

- Price: $999,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,496

- Price per square foot: $285

- See 9175 SE 7th Avenue Rd, Ocala on Redfin.com

985 NW 73rd Ter, Ocala

- Price: $989,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,136

- Price per square foot: $463

- See 985 NW 73rd Ter, Ocala on Redfin.com

5038 SE 6th Ave, Ocala

- Price: $959,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,791

- Price per square foot: $252

- See 5038 SE 6th Ave, Ocala on Redfin.com

7141 SW 97th Pl, Liberty Triangle

- Price: $949,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,656

- Price per square foot: $259

- See 7141 SW 97th Pl, Liberty Triangle on Redfin.com

3811 SE 44th St, Ocala

- Price: $949,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,908

- Price per square foot: $326

- See 3811 SE 44th St, Ocala on Redfin.com

905 SE 12th St, Ocala

- Price: $948,750

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,883

- Price per square foot: $244

- See 905 SE 12th St, Ocala on Redfin.com

7939 SE 12th Cir, Ocala

- Price: $937,475

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,409

- Price per square foot: $275

- See 7939 SE 12th Cir, Ocala on Redfin.com

12880 SW 66th St, Ocala

- Price: $929,999

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,305

- Price per square foot: $281

- See 12880 SW 66th St, Ocala on Redfin.com

300 SE Highway 42, Summerfield

- Price: $925,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,146

- Price per square foot: $294

- See 300 SE Highway 42, Summerfield on Redfin.com

12128 SW 41st Pl, Ocala

- Price: $900,000

- 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,027

- Price per square foot: $297

- See 12128 SW 41st Pl, Ocala on Redfin.com

7086 SE 12th Cir, Ocala

- Price: $899,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,352

- Price per square foot: $268

- See 7086 SE 12th Cir, Ocala on Redfin.com

12495 SW 66th St, Ocala

- Price: $895,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,781

- Price per square foot: $115

- See 12495 SW 66th St, Ocala on Redfin.com

750 SW 91st Pl, Ocala

- Price: $895,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,000

- Price per square foot: $447

- See 750 SW 91st Pl, Ocala on Redfin.com

2300 SE 73rd Loop, Ocala

- Price: $879,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,827

- Price per square foot: $310

- See 2300 SE 73rd Loop, Ocala on Redfin.com

6877 SW 131st Cir, On Top of the World

- Price: $879,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,284

- Price per square foot: $384

- See 6877 SW 131st Cir, On Top of the World on Redfin.com

2210 SE Laurel Run Dr, Ocala

- Price: $839,000

- 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,485

- Price per square foot: $240

- See 2210 SE Laurel Run Dr, Ocala on Redfin.com

4103 SE 10th Ave, Ocala

- Price: $835,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,845

- Price per square foot: $293

- See 4103 SE 10th Ave, Ocala on Redfin.com

9950 NW 11th Ter, Ocala

- Price: $835,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,286

- Price per square foot: $365

- See 9950 NW 11th Ter, Ocala on Redfin.com

2110 NW 100th St, Ocala

- Price: $827,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,600

- Price per square foot: $516

- See 2110 NW 100th St, Ocala on Redfin.com

2811 SE 14th St, Ocala

- Price: $824,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,615

- Price per square foot: $228

- See 2811 SE 14th St, Ocala on Redfin.com

2305 SE 8th St, Ocala

- Price: $799,900

- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,871

- Price per square foot: $164

- See 2305 SE 8th St, Ocala on Redfin.com

3986 SE 43rd Cir, Ocala

- Price: $799,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,185

- Price per square foot: $251

- See 3986 SE 43rd Cir, Ocala on Redfin.com

735 SE 22nd Ave, Ocala

- Price: $799,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,117

- Price per square foot: $194

- See 735 SE 22nd Ave, Ocala on Redfin.com

1923 SE 7th St, Ocala

- Price: $799,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,576

- Price per square foot: $223

- See 1923 SE 7th St, Ocala on Redfin.com

0 58th Ave, Ocala

- Price: $799,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,498

- Price per square foot: $228

- See 0 58th Ave, Ocala on Redfin.com

174 Juniper Trl, Ocala

- Price: $799,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,185

- Price per square foot: $365

- See 174 Juniper Trl, Ocala on Redfin.com

5725 NE 31st Ter, Ocala

- Price: $794,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,619

- Price per square foot: $303

- See 5725 NE 31st Ter, Ocala on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.