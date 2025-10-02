How much house does $500,000 buy you in Crestview?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.
These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.
While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Crestview?
To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Crestview right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.
6301 Antigone Cir, Crestview, FL 32536
- Price: $500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,564
- See 6301 Antigone Cir, Crestview, FL 32536 on Redfin.com
110 2Nd Ave, Shalimar, FL 32579
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,175
- See 110 2Nd Ave, Shalimar, FL 32579 on Redfin.com
132 2Nd Ave, Shalimar, FL 32579
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,175
- See 132 2Nd Ave, Shalimar, FL 32579 on Redfin.com
97 Bald Eagle Dr, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,108
- See 97 Bald Eagle Dr, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459 on Redfin.com
456 Windchime Way, Freeport, FL 32439
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,318
- See 456 Windchime Way, Freeport, FL 32439 on Redfin.com
125 Whitman Way, Freeport, FL 32439
- Price: $499,999
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,238
- See 125 Whitman Way, Freeport, FL 32439 on Redfin.com
209 Misty Ct, Destin, FL 32541
- Price: $499,999
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,907
- See 209 Misty Ct, Destin, FL 32541 on Redfin.com
63 Alleyoak Ln, Freeport, FL 32439
- Price: $499,990
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,779
- See 63 Alleyoak Ln, Freeport, FL 32439 on Redfin.com
2374 County Highway 280A, Defuniak Springs, FL 32435
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,260
- See 2374 County Highway 280A, Defuniak Springs, FL 32435 on Redfin.com
19 Highland Dr Nw, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548
- Price: $499,999
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,018
- See 19 Highland Dr Nw, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548 on Redfin.com
1505 Abaco Cv, Niceville, FL 32578
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,964
- See 1505 Abaco Cv, Niceville, FL 32578 on Redfin.com
3116 Pinot Way, Crestview, FL 32536
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,450
- See 3116 Pinot Way, Crestview, FL 32536 on Redfin.com
5552 Frontier Dr, Crestview, FL 32536
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,237
- See 5552 Frontier Dr, Crestview, FL 32536 on Redfin.com
402 Ten Lake Dr, Defuniak Springs, FL 32433
- Price: $499,950
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,197
- See 402 Ten Lake Dr, Defuniak Springs, FL 32433 on Redfin.com
15 Golden Bell Ct, Inlet Beach, FL 32461
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,685
- See 15 Golden Bell Ct, Inlet Beach, FL 32461 on Redfin.com
93 Mango Ln, Freeport, FL 32439
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,554
- See 93 Mango Ln, Freeport, FL 32439 on Redfin.com
203 Amadeus Ave, Freeport, FL 32439
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,363
- See 203 Amadeus Ave, Freeport, FL 32439 on Redfin.com
946 Shalimar Point Dr, Shalimar, FL 32579
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,060
- See 946 Shalimar Point Dr, Shalimar, FL 32579 on Redfin.com
4203 Indian Bayou Trl, Destin, FL 32541
- Price: $499,990
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,445
- See 4203 Indian Bayou Trl, Destin, FL 32541 on Redfin.com
231 Somerset Bridge Rd, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,126
- See 231 Somerset Bridge Rd, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459 on Redfin.com
1006 Highway 98 E, Destin, FL 32541
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,029
- See 1006 Highway 98 E, Destin, FL 32541 on Redfin.com
37 Forest Hills Ln, Miramar Beach, FL 32550
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,293
- See 37 Forest Hills Ln, Miramar Beach, FL 32550 on Redfin.com
4203 Indian Bayou Trl, Destin, FL 32541
- Price: $499,900
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,175
- See 4203 Indian Bayou Trl, Destin, FL 32541 on Redfin.com
30 Moreno Point Rd, Destin, FL 32541
- Price: $499,999
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,169
- See 30 Moreno Point Rd, Destin, FL 32541 on Redfin.com
502 Gulf Shore Dr, Destin, FL 32541
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 987
- See 502 Gulf Shore Dr, Destin, FL 32541 on Redfin.com
502 Gulf Shore Dr, Destin, FL 32541
- Price: $499,990
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 987
- See 502 Gulf Shore Dr, Destin, FL 32541 on Redfin.com
300 Gulf Shore Dr, Destin, FL 32541
- Price: $499,900
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 840
- See 300 Gulf Shore Dr, Destin, FL 32541 on Redfin.com
866 Santa Rosa Blvd, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548
- Price: $500,000
- 1 bedroom, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 819
- See 866 Santa Rosa Blvd, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548 on Redfin.com
2606 Scenic Gulf Dr, Miramar Beach, FL 32550
- Price: $500,000
- 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 762
- See 2606 Scenic Gulf Dr, Miramar Beach, FL 32550 on Redfin.com
291 Scenic Gulf Dr, Miramar Beach, FL 32550
- Price: $500,000
- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 1,006
- See 291 Scenic Gulf Dr, Miramar Beach, FL 32550 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.