How to sell to CMOs: A data-backed way to get higher reply rates

Chief marketing officers are the fastest ghosters in the C-suite — they decide in literal seconds. Here's how to be in the 10% who get replies, not the 90% who get silence.

Picture this: You hit send on your CMO email. Within 0.51 seconds, it's either flagged for response or buried forever. No second chances. No slow burns. Just instant judgment.

You just discovered why 90% of sales reps fail with CMOs — they're playing by CEO rules in a CMO game.

Apollo.io analyzed 404,823 real sales activities targeting CMOs using Pythia, Apollo's proprietary language model trained on billions of B2B sales interactions. The findings completely shatter conventional C-suite wisdom. CMOs don't just move fast — they move at negative speed.

The Best and Worst Times to Email a CMO

This data reveals the massive gap between optimal and terrible timing. Send at the wrong hour? Your open rate drops by 42%. But nail the timing, and you're already ahead of 90% of your competition.

Data chart showing the best vs. worst times to send emails to CMOs. (Stacker/Stacker)

Apollo.io

The Product-Specific Language That Actually Works

Generic "transform your marketing" pitches get deleted instantly. But mention specific products, recent campaigns, or actual metrics? That's when CMOs pay attention — and the data proves exactly which language triggers responses.

Here is what Pythia discovered about the C-suite's fastest-moving executives.

Why Do CMOs Open emails on Sunday Evenings?

The data shows CMOs demonstrate highest engagement on Sundays between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m., with open rates reaching 17.53%. This timing aligns with their preparation for the upcoming week, when they're strategically planning and reviewing important communications.

What Is the Optimal Email Length for Chief Marketing Officer Outreach?

Data chart showing analysis of email length vs. CMO response rates. (Stacker/Stacker)

Apollo.io

Table listing the outreach stage and its recommended length and key elements. (Stacker/Stacker)

Apollo.io

Which Subject Lines Actually Work

"Quick question about [specific company challenge]": Top performer

"[Mutual connection] suggested I reach out": Strong engagement

"Saw your [specific campaign] — question": High relevance

"[Company name] + [specific metric/goal]": Clear value

What Gets Instantly Deleted

"Revolutionary AI solution": Death sentence

"Transform your marketing": Generic graveyard

Anything with two or more exclamation points: Amateur hour

"Following up (4th attempt)": Desperation detected

The pattern is clear: Specificity beats creativity. CMOs want relevance, not revolution.

Data chart showing what works vs. what gets ignored in CMO emails' subject lines. (Stacker/Stacker)

Apollo.io

CMO Response Patterns by Industry: The Complete Breakdown

Here's where Pythia's analysis gets fascinating. Unlike CEOs who follow predictable patterns, CMOs vary wildly.

The Speed Demons

Hospital and healthcare

Research

Health, wellness and fitness

Interne

The Balanced Players

Information technology

Computer software

Financial services

The Outlier

Food and beverages: +0.74 days (only positive response time)

Pro tip: If you're targeting healthcare CMOs, be ready to engage within hours. For food and beverage CMOs, you have a day to prepare your response. Everyone else? Have your calendar open when you hit send.

Your CMO Outreach Playbook: Do This, Not That

Do This

Send Tuesday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. in their timezone.

Target financial services and tech CMOs for best ROI.

Keep emails between 100-150 words (the sweet spot).

Reference specific campaigns, products, or metrics.

Have your calendar open — responses come fast.

Follow up within 48 hours (not three days like CEOs).

Avoid This

Monday sends (41% lower open rate).

Generic "marketing transformation" language.

Emails over 200 words (TL;DR territory).

More than two follow-ups (they've already decided).

Treating CMOs like CEOs (completely different animals).

Expecting thoughtful consideration (it's instant or never).

Data chart showing how personalization impacts CMO emails (generic vs. custom templates). (Stacker/Stacker)

Apollo.io

Here's the thing — memorizing these patterns is just the start. The real challenge? Executing with the speed and precision CMOs demand.

At this point, you'll notice something crucial — everything about CMO outreach is faster, more specific, and less forgiving than other C-suite roles. Miss the window, and it's gone forever.

Ready to stop guessing and start booking meetings with the C-suite's fastest movers?

Don't let competitors beat you to the inbox.

This story was produced by Apollo.io and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.