'How to Train Your Dragon' soars in box office debut with $83 million, beating 'Lilo and Stitch'

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — "How to Train Your Dragon" took flight at the box office this weekend, proving that some remakes still have teeth.
The Universal live-action adaptation of the beloved animated franchise soared to a strong $83 million debut in North American theaters, according to Comscore estimates Sunday. The film, directed by franchise veteran Dean DeBlois, follows the unlikely friendship between a young Viking named Hiccup (Mason Thames) and a dragon called Toothless.
The reboot easily outpaced 2019's "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," which opened with $55 million. It also claimed the No. 1 spot ahead of Disney's "Lilo and Stitch," which slipped to second place after topping the charts for three weekends. That hybrid live-action remake added another $15 million, pushing its domestic total past $386.3 million.
"Materialists," a modern-day New York love story starring Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans, rounded out the top three films of the week with a $12 million debut. The romantic dramedy features Johnson as a savvy matchmaker caught between two suitors: a broke, struggling actor who happens to be her ex, and a wealthy "unicorn" who seems too good to be true.
"Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" slid to fourth place, taking in $10.3 million and avoiding a dip into single-digit territory.
The John Wick spinoff "Ballerina" fell to fifth place with $9.4 million, despite strong reviews from both critics and audiences. Directed by Len Wiseman, the action film stars Ana de Armas and features Keanu Reeves reprising his role in a supporting turn.
In sixth place, "Karate Kid: Legends" earned $5 million followed by "Final Destination: Bloodlines" at seventh with $3.9 million. Wes Anderson's latest "The Phoenician Scheme" brought in $3 million eighth place. "The Life of Chuck," based on a Stephen King story, placed ninth with $2.1 million.
Rounding out the top 10 was “Sinners." The Ryan Coogler film starring Michael B. Jordan, drew $1.4 million.
With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore:
1. “How to Train Your Dragon," $83.7 million
2. “Lilo and Stitch,” $15.5 million.
3. “Materialists," $12 million.
4. “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,” $10.3 million.
5. “From the World of John Wick: Ballerina,” $9.4 million.
6. “Karate Kid: Legends,” $5 million.
7. “Final Destination: Bloodlines,” $3.9 million.
8. “The Phoenician Scheme,” $3 million.
9. “The Life of Chuck," $2.1 million.
10. “Sinners,” $1.4 million.
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.