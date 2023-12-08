Another OIG investigation into Jacksonville Housing Authority finds COO violated policy

Action News Jax has uncovered another investigation into the Jacksonville Housing Authority.

New documents show an anonymous complaint made in April claimed Chief Operating Officer Vanessa Dunn had violated policy.

Months later, the Office of Inspector General concluded Dunn did violate policy by moving a former resident into a new property despite being ineligible because of his criminal history.

We told you Thursday that the OIG is also investigating the inappropriate use of utility cards by JHA Section 8 recipients.

A source told Action News Jax’s Ben Becker only 13 percent of utility cards worth $2 million was spent on utilities; the rest was spent elsewhere.

The Jacksonville Housing Authority’s board of commissioners is set to hold an emergency meeting Monday at 8:30 a.m.

Action News Jax will be there at the meeting to ask questions.

