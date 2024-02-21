Live updates: Opening statements underway in federal fraud, conspiracy trial of former JEA execs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two former top-level JEA executives are fighting federal punishment for allegedly trying to make big money in secret deals.

Action News Jax’s Ben Becker has been inside the federal courthouse in downtown Jacksonville, where opening statements began Wednesday around 10:30 a.m. in the trial of former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn and former CFO Ryan Wannemacher. They are facing federal fraud and conspiracy charges.

Zahn and Wannemacher both face up to 25 years in federal prison for in the words of prosecutors, “conspiring to steal and obtain by fraud funds from the City of Jacksonville which would have been generated from the sale of JEA.” That number? Up to $345 million.

Since this is a federal trial, no cameras are allowed inside court, but Becker and Action News Jax reporter Alexus Cleavenger have been taking notes on what’s going on inside.

TIMELINE: Failed sale of Jacksonville public utility JEA that led to indictment of former CEO, CFO

Here’s what’s happened so far, as of just after noon:

The government laid out its opening statements first and around noon, the defense was giving its statements to the jury. The burden is on the government to prove that Zahn and Wannemacher are guilty.

The government said it plans to call 30 witnesses during the trial. The first witness on Wednesday afternoon will be Paul McElroy, who served as CEO of JEA for 16 years until his 2018 retirement. After Zahn was fired, McElroy came back in 2020 to serve as interim CEO for six months until current CEO Jay Stowe was hired in November 2020.

Prosecutors said Zahn was hired to privatize JEA, and was hired by the administration of then-Mayor Lenny Curry.

Zahn’s lawyers are blaming other lawyers, as well as the JEA board at the time, for how the attempt to privatize JEA went down. His lawyers said the deal was legit, at the time.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Here are observations of Action News Jax law and safety expert Dale Carson, who has also been inside the courtroom along with Becker:

Assistant United States Attorney A. Tysen Duva is “at the top of his game,” Carson said. Duva began presenting his case by going back through JEA’s history back to its founding in 1895 to the present.

Carson said it is interesting to see how the government’s perception of what transpired is different from what the defense is presenting. The government claims Zahn and Wannemacher colluded together and created an “obscure payment plan,” Carson said, known as the Performance Unit Plan. The PUP would incentivize JEA workers, because in Zahn’s view, the entire organization was going to collapse.

There are 24 members on the jury panel because there are “two cases being presented almost simultaneously,” Carson said.

Becker asked Carson if a case can be won or lost on the first day: “If the presentation from the government is solid, as this appears to be, and they can follow up by proving the evidence, as they indicate they can, then the defendants are in trouble,” Carson said. “Conspiracy only requires a meeting of the minds between these two people, and one, not a number, but one overt act. That’s all the government has to prove.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.