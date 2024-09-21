News

Israeli strike on a school kills 22 people, Gaza Health Ministry says

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — (AP) — Israeli fire killed 22 people in a strike on a school in the north of the enclave, the Gaza Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The strike on the school in the Zeitoun area of Gaza City injured another 30, the statement said.

Earlier Saturday, the Israeli army said it struck a Hamas “command and control center, which was embedded inside a compound that previously served” as a school.

