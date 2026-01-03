Jake Paul drops out of WBA cruiserweight rankings after loss to Anthony Joshua

PANAMA CITY — Jake Paul has slipped out of the WBA cruiserweight rankings after the YouTuber-turned-boxer was soundly beaten by former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua last month.

Paul's jaw was broken in two places and the American needed surgery to repair the damage after Joshua's sixth-round knockout victory in a heavyweight bout in Miami.

Paul (12-2, 7 KOs) had entered the WBA's cruiserweight rankings at No. 14 in July shortly after he beat 39-year-old Julio César Chávez Jr. by unanimous decision in Anaheim, California.

He was at No. 15 entering the bout against Joshua.

___

AP boxing: https://www.apnews.com/boxing

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.