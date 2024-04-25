Kayaker rescued by Camden County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Cumberland Island

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A Kayaker is home safe after his family contacted the sheriff’s office and reported him four hours overdue.

The rescue happened early Thursday morning at around 1 a.m. Lt. Wellner and Sgt. Duckworth, two deputies assigned to Camden County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations division, responded to the area of Cumberland Island.

The family of the Kayaker reported he had been four hours overdue and they could no longer reach him by cell phone.

It took a few hours of searching but deputies with the Marine Unit located the kayaker’s headlamp up against the marsh.

The sheriff’s office said the kayaker could no longer paddle into the wind and current. He was stranded on the marsh.

“Our team was able to get the kayaker on their boat along with his kayak and get him safely back to the boat ramp in Nassau County where he launched from,” the sheriff’s office said. “We want to say a special thanks to the Georgia State Patrol Aviation team, the U.S. Coast Guard, GA DNR, and the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the search.”

It was a good ending to a scary situation thanks to all involved in the search.

