The Latest: A 22-year-old Utah man is in custody in Charlie Kirk shooting, governor says

The suspect in custody in connection with the assassination of Charlie Kirk is a 22-year-old from Utah, authorities said Friday.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox identified the man as Tyler Robinson. Cox was joined by FBI Director Kash Patel and other officials at a news conference announcing the arrest.

President Donald Trump announced earlier Friday “with a high degree of certainty” that the suspect in Kirk's killing has been caught.

Kirk was shot as he spoke to a crowd gathered in a courtyard at Utah Valley University in Orem. More than 7,000 leads and tips had poured in as authorities responded to the latest act of political violence to convulse the United States.

A Mauser .30-caliber, bolt-action rifle was found in a towel in the woods. A spent cartridge was recovered from the chamber, and three other rounds were loaded in the magazine, according to information circulated among law enforcement and described to The Associated Press.

The assassination offers the latest example of how ordinary security measures can be defeated in an era of escalating political violence, when anyone associated with the political process is a potential target. Security experts interviewed by AP questioned whether the event was sufficiently staffed but also acknowledged the limitations of both campus police forces and outdoor venues.

The Latest:

Cox calls social media a ‘cancer on our society right now’

The Utah governor was referencing the rapid spread of graphic video of Kirk’s fatal shooting, along with the recent release of video a deadly stabbing on a commuter train in Charlotte, North Carolina.

He said Americans aren’t used to seeing such graphic imagery. He encouraged people to step away from their devices and spend time with family instead.

“This is not good for us. It is not good to consume,” Cox said. “Social media is a cancer on our society right now.”

FBI Director Patel shares timeline of investigation

The first FBI agents arrived on the scene at Utah Valley University some 16 minutes after Kirk was shot on Wednesday, Patel said at the news conference.

The bureau released the first photos of the suspect on Thursday morning, followed by the announcement of a cash reward and then the release of video of the suspect climbing down from the roof of a campus building and running away.

“Just last night, the suspect was taken into custody at 10 p.m. local time,” Patel announced.

Governor says Kirk’s assassination ‘is an attack on all of us’

Cox said some people have asked why there have been so many resources dedicated to investigating Kirk’s killing when there’s violence around the country, but the governor said it is “much bigger than an attack on an individual. It is an attack on all of us.”

The Republican said Kirk’s killing is “an attack on the American experiment” and values, and “cuts to the very foundation of who we are.”

Details of messages on bullet casings revealed

Bullet casings discovered by investigators had several inscriptions engraved on them, Cox said. The casing that had been fired read: “notices bulges OWO what’s this?”

Utah governor on Kirk suspect: ‘We got him’

Cox opened a news conference on the latest developments in Kirk’s assassination with that statement.

Cox said the assassination suspect had grown more political and was opposed to Kirk’s beliefs, and that he had indicated to a family friend that he was connected to the shooting.

The president describes how he learned of Kirk’s assassination

Near the end of his Fox interview, Trump said he’d been holding a meeting about building the new White House ballroom when his aides interrupted.

“They came in and they said, ‘Charlie Kirk is dead.’ I didn’t know what they meant. I said, ‘What do you mean, dead?’” Trump said.

”‘Charlie Kirk was shot.’ And they thought it was dead because it was so horrific.”

Trump said he swiftly ended his meeting. “I just told these people, “Get out, you gotta go.”

Trump says political events must continue despite safety concerns

“You have to go forward,” the president said when asked about appearances getting cancelled after Kirk’s assassination.

A news conference with investigators is scheduled at the top of the hour

State and federal officials in Utah are planning to hold a news conference at 9 a.m. ET on the investigation.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason, FBI Director Kash Patel and FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls are expected to attend.

Trump: ‘With a high degree of certainty, we have him’

President Donald Trump said Friday that the suspect in the Charlie Kirk killing has been captured.

“With a high degree of certainty, we have him,” Trump announced in a live interview on Fox News Chanel on Friday morning.

Trump said a minister who is also involved with law enforcement turned in the suspect to authorities.

“Somebody that was very close to him said, ‘Hmm, that’s him,’” Trump said.

