The Latest: Democrats describe hostile relationship with Trump's Washington

Some Democratic mayors and governors say they are experiencing an increasingly hostile relationship with President Donald Trump, driven by his immigration policies.

Trump deployed National Guard troops to some U.S. cities last year over the objection of local leaders. Federal officers remain in Minneapolis despite local opposition, highlighting the growing divide.

The tensions have upended longtime Republican arguments that the federal government should leave local governance to the states under the 10th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

"There's no question that the Trump administration has repeatedly violated the Constitution and how it deals with states," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, said in an interview.

For his part, Trump has expressed frustration at reflexive resistance from Democratic mayors and governors, insisting this week that he doesn’t want to force federal law enforcement on communities.

Tensions worsened after federal agents killed two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis last month.

The latest:

US showcased its military strength during talks with Iranians

U.S. Navy Adm. Brad Cooper, the head of the American military’s Central Command, attended the meeting — something that did not happen in previous rounds and likely served as a signal to Tehran that Washington may still strike Iran if negotiations fail.

With the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and other warships in the region, along with more fighter jets, the U.S. now likely has the military firepower to launch an attack if it wanted.

But whether attacks could be enough to force Iran to change its ways — or potentially topple its government — remains far from a sure thing.

Meanwhile, Gulf Arab nations fear an attack could spark a regional war dragging them in as well. That threat is real — already, U.S. forces shot down an Iranian drone near the Lincoln and Iran attempted to stop a U.S.-flagged ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump shares video that includes racist depiction of Obamas

Trump used his social media account to share a video about election conspiracy theories that includes a racist depiction of former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama.

The Republican president’s Thursday night post immediately drew backlash for its treatment of the nation’s first Black president and first lady.

It was part of a flurry of social media activity that amplified Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, despite courts around the country finding no evidence of fraud that could have affected the outcome.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt rejected criticism of the post that depicted the Obamas, who are Democrats.

An Obama spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

At the video's 60-second mark is a quick scene of two primates, with the Obamas’ smiling faces imposed on them.

Iran’s top diplomat says indirect US-Iran talks off to a ‘good start’

Iran and the United States held indirect talks in Oman over Tehran's nuclear program on Friday, months after America bombed Iran's uranium enrichment sites and just weeks following nationwide protests that convulsed the Islamic Republic.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the talks as “a very good start” even as the parties met Oman’s top diplomat at different times at a palace on the outskirts of the country’s capital, Muscat.

Both Araghchi and the Omanis described the talks themselves as focused on merely trying to find a way to hold future negotiations — seemingly returning to the start of discussions about the Iranian nuclear program that unfolded over months a year ago, before Israel launched its 12-day war on Iran in June.

The U.S. side, represented by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, had no immediate comment on the talks.

Trump says tariffs led to economic growth. However ...

Trump claims his tariffs have revived the U.S. economy, calling it an “American economic miracle.”

He argues that tariffs have boosted growth and reduced inflation. However, the facts tell a different story.

The U.S. economy was already growing before his second term. During the first three quarters of the year, Trump’s tariffs — or the threat of them — delivered mixed results for the American economy. Inflation figures are skewed by data disruptions, and tariffs have actually increased core goods prices.

Trump also claims foreign producers bear most tariff costs, but studies show U.S. consumers and firms are affected.

Oman mediates indirect US-Iran talks over Tehran’s nuclear program

Oman has mediated indirect talks between Iran and the United States over the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program, seeking to de-escalate tensions between the nations after Washington bombed Iranian nuclear sites and Tehran launched a bloody crackdown on nationwide protests.

Oman issued a public statement acknowledging the talks after Associated Press journalists watched Iranian and American officials separately visit a palace on the outskirts of Muscat to speak to the sultanate’s foreign minister, Badr al-Busaidi.

It wasn’t immediately clear Friday if that was the end of the talks for the day.

The U.S. bombed Iranian nuclear sites during that war, likely destroying many of the centrifuges that spun uranium to near weapons-grade purity. Israel's attacks devastated Iran's air defenses and targeted its ballistic missile arsenal as well.

U.S. officials like Secretary of State Marco Rubio believe Iran's theocracy is now at its weakest point since its 1979 Islamic Revolution after nationwide protests last month represented the greatest challenge to 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's rule. Khamenei's forces responded with a crackdown that killed thousands and reportedly saw tens of thousands arrested — and spurred new military threats by Trump to target the country.

