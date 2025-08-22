The Latest: FBI searches home of ex-Trump national security adviser John Bolton, AP source says

The FBI is searching the Maryland home of John Bolton, who served in President Donald Trump's first administration as national security adviser but later became critical of the president, as part of an investigation into the handling of classified documents, a person familiar with the matter said Friday.

The person was not authorized to discuss the investigation by name and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.

Messages left with a spokesperson for Bolton and the White House were not immediately returned. A lawyer who has represented Bolton had no immediate comment Friday.

Trump threatens to tighten grip on DC

In an overnight social media post, Trump said he was considering “a complete and total Federal takeover of the City!”

He’s already seized control of the local police department for 30 days, which could be extended with congressional approval.

Trump has claimed the city is in the midst of a crime crisis despite statistics showing a declining problem. The U.S. attorney in Washington has opened an investigation into the numbers, the latest pressure point in a tug of war between the administration and D.C. government.

“Mayor Muriel Bowser must immediately stop giving false and highly inaccurate crime figures, or bad things will happen,” the president wrote.

At Bolton’s home as the FBI search is underway

A few local police cars were stationed across the street from Bolton’s house outside Washington as FBI agents passed in and out. The tan-and-brick structure is set back from a two-lane road on a leafy suburban street.

Reporters and curious neighbors gathered across the street, including a man who gave only his first name as David. He said it appears Bolton is being targeted because of his disagreement with the Trump, a “frightening” prospect.

The crowd grew to include prominent Trump critic George Conway as passing cars slowed near the scene. One driver shouted “shame on you!”

An Iranian operative was charged with plotting to kill Bolton in 2022

The plot was in presumed retaliation for a January 2020 U.S. airstrike that killed the country's most powerful general. Bolton had by then left the Trump administration but tweeted, "Hope this is the first step to regime change in Tehran."

Bolton became a strong Trump critic after leaving his administration

In his book “The Room Where It Happened,” Bolton portrayed Trump as grossly ill-informed about foreign policy and said he “saw conspiracies behind rocks, and remained stunningly uninformed on how to run the White House, let alone the huge federal government.”

Trump responded by slamming Bolton as a “crazy” war-monger who would have led the country into “World War Six.”

Trump’s schedule for Friday

The president is scheduled to make an “announcement” at noon ET in the Oval Office. It’s unclear what it will be about.

This is the only event on Trump’s public schedule.

Trump officials previously scrutinized Bolton’s scathing book

Bolton faced scrutiny during the first Trump administration over a book he wrote about his time in government, "The Room Where it Happened," that officials argued disclosed classified information.

The Justice Department in 2021 abandoned its lawsuit and dropped a separate grand jury investigation.

Bolton’s lawyers have said he moved forward with the book, which was published in 2020, after a White House National Security Council official, with whom Bolton had worked for months, had said the manuscript no longer contained classified information.

Bolton seen at Washington office talking to FBI agents

As the search was ongoing, Bolton could be seen standing inside in the lobby of the Washington building where he keeps an office and talking to two people with “FBI” visible on their vests.

He was spotted by an Associated Press reporter who arrived at the building. He left a few minutes later and appeared to have gone upstairs in the building.

Roger Stone: ‘How does it feel?’

Longtime political adviser Roger Stone, who was prosecuted during the Russia investigation and later pardoned by Trump, was gleeful on social media.

“How does it feel to have your home raided at 6 o’clock in the morning?” he posted.

Intelligence leaders posted online about the search of Bolton’s home

FBI Director Kash Patel, who in a 2023 book he wrote included Bolton in a list of “members of the Executive Branch Deep State,” posted on X: “NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission.” Attorney General Pam Bondi shared his post, adding: “America’s safety isn’t negotiable. Justice will be pursued. Always.”

Bolton has not been detained or charged with any crimes

That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss the investigation by name and spoke on the condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.

Bolton’s security clearance was revoked in January

On his first day back in office this year, Trump, a Republican, revoked the security clearances of more than four dozen former intelligence officials, including Bolton. Bolton was also among a trio of former Trump officials whose security details were canceled by Trump earlier this year.

What to know about John Bolton

During Trump’s first term, Bolton served as the president’s third national security adviser for 17 months and clashed with him over Iran, Afghanistan and North Korea. The first Trump administration had unsuccessfully sought to block the publication of a Bolton book that it said contained classified information.

