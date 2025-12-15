The Latest: Former Trump aides set to appear in Wisconsin over 2020 election fraud charges

Two onetime attorneys for President Donald Trump and an aide who all worked on Trump's 2020 campaign were scheduled to appear Monday for a preliminary hearing in Wisconsin on felony forgery charges related to a fake elector scheme.

The Wisconsin case is moving forward even as others in the battleground states of Michigan and Georgia have faltered. A special prosecutor last year dropped a federal case alleging Trump conspired to overturn the 2020 election. Another case in Nevada is still alive.

The hearing comes a week after Trump attorney Jim Troupis, one of the three who were charged, tried unsuccessfully to get the judge to step down in the case and have it moved to another county. Troupis, who served one year as a judge in the same county where he was charged, also alleged that all of the judges in Dane County are biased against him and he can't get a fair trial.

Here's the latest:

Without evidence, Trump blames Reiner’s death on his politics

President Trump responded to the reported killing of a Hollywood cultural icon and his wife with a striking political attack on the victims.

In a social media post, Trump said without evidence that Rob Reiner’s death was due to his opposition to Trump and his policies — in Trump’s words, “the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”

Appeals court allows Trump administration to keep control of California National Guard troops for now

The Trump administration won’t immediately have to give up control of California National Guard troops it deployed to Los Angeles in June.

A federal judge’s order returning command of the troops to the state was set to take effect Monday, but a federal appeals court put it on hold.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals late Friday granted in part a temporary stay sought by the Republican administration while it considers an appeal of the judge’s order.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco ruled last week that Trump officials had to relinquish command of the troops and stop deploying them in Los Angeles, but he put the decision on hold until Monday.

The 9th Circuit panel refused to block the second part of the order requiring an end to the troop deployment in Los Angeles, where about a 100 troops remained.

In an extraordinary move, President Donald Trump called up more than 4,000 California National Guard troops in June without Gov. Gavin Newsom’s approval to further the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement efforts. The number had dropped to several hundred by late October, but California remained steadfast in its opposition to Trump’s command of the troops.

Latest round of talks between Ukraine and the US conclude

The latest round of talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. envoys ended Monday as they and European allies seek an end to Russia’s nearly four-year war.

Special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law who’s working as an outside adviser, were in the German capital for the peace talks.

The U.S. and Ukrainian delegations, along with European officials, met for about 90 minutes Monday. That follows a five-hour session Sunday.

The U.S. government said in a social media post on Witkoff’s account after Sunday’s meeting that “a lot of progress was made.”

▶ Read more about talks with Ukraine

Court battle begins over California’s new congressional map designed to favor Democrats

The fight over California's new congressional map designed to help Democrats flip congressional House seats will go to court Monday as a panel of federal judges considers whether the district boundaries approved by voters last month can be used in elections.

The hearing in Los Angeles sets the stage for a high-stakes legal and political fight between the Trump administration and Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who's been eyeing a 2028 presidential run. The lawsuit asks a three-judge panel to grant a temporary restraining order by Dec. 19 — the date candidates can take the first official steps to run in the 2026 election.

Voters approved California's new U.S. House map in November through Proposition 50. It's designed to help Democrats flip as many as five congressional House seats in the midterm elections next year. It was Newsom's response to a Republican-led effort in Texas backed by President Donald Trump.

▶ Read more about California's redistricting effort

Another blue wave? Meet the Democrat trying to make it happen and the Republican trying to stop her

Even though Republican Brian Jack is only a first-term congressman, he has become a regular in the Oval Office these days. As the top recruiter for his party's House campaign team, the Georgia native is often reviewing polling and biographies of potential candidates with Trump.

Lauren Underwood, an Illinois congresswoman who does similar work for Democrats, has no such West Wing invitation. She is at the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue working the phones to identify and counsel candidates she hopes can erase Republicans' slim House majority in November's midterm elections.

Although they have little in common, both lawmakers were forged by the lessons of 2018, when Democrats flipped dozens of Republican-held seats to turn the rest of Trump’s first term into a political crucible. Underwood won her race that year, and Jack became responsible for dealing with the fallout when he became White House political director a few months later.

Underwood wants a repeat in 2026, and Jack is trying to stand in her way.

▶ Read more about Underwood and Jack

Ruben Gallego emerges as key Democratic figure in Latino voter outreach

The Arizona Democrat is emerging as a crucial surrogate for a party desperately seeking to win back the Latino support that slipped in 2024 with the election of President Trump. His fall travels have included trips to New Jersey, Virginia and Florida, where he campaigned for Democrats who went on to win their elections. Strategists say Gallego is flexing his muscle as a rising star for the party while also laying the groundwork for a 2028 presidential run despite not being a household name like California Gov. Gavin Newsom or U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

It’s a role Gallego is expected to continue next year, when Democrats hope to break Republicans’ hold on Congress and counter Trump’s agenda.

“Ruben Gallego is going to be our not-so-secret, secret weapon,” said Maria Cardona, a longtime Democratic operative and member of the Democratic National Committee.

Gallego is among the Democrats named as possible 2028 contenders who had the busiest travel calendar in 2025. He stumped for Democratic female candidates in New Jersey’s and Virginia’s gubernatorial races and Miami’s mayoral race.

▶ Read more about Gallego

Trump pledges retaliation after 3 Americans are killed in Syria attack that the US blames on IS

Trump said Saturday that “there will be very serious retaliation” after two U.S. service members and one American civilian were killed in an attack in Syria that the United States blames on the Islamic State group.

“This was an ISIS attack against the U.S., and Syria, in a very dangerous part of Syria, that is not fully controlled by them,” he said in a social media post.

The American president told reporters at the White House that Syria’s president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, was “devastated by what happened” and stressed that Syria was fighting alongside U.S. troops. Trump, in his post, said al-Sharaa was “extremely angry and disturbed by this attack.”

U.S. Central Command said three service members were also wounded in the ambush Saturday by a lone IS member in central Syria. Trump said the three “seem to be doing pretty well.” The U.S. military said the gunman was killed in the attack. Syrian officials said the attack wounded members of Syria’s security forces as well.

▶ Read more about the attack

Former Trump aides set to appear in Wisconsin over 2020 election fraud charges

Two onetime attorneys for President Donald Trump and an aide who all worked on Trump's 2020 campaign were scheduled to appear Monday for a preliminary hearing in Wisconsin on felony forgery charges related to a fake elector scheme.

The hearing on Monday comes a week after Trump attorney Jim Troupis, one of the three who were charged, tried unsuccessfully to get the judge to step down in the case and have it moved to another county. Troupis, who was joined by the other two defendants in his motion, alleged that the judge did not write a previous order issued in August declining to dismiss the case. Instead, he accused the father of the judge's law clerk, who was a retired judge, of actually writing the opinion.

Troupis, who served one year as a judge in the same county where he was charged, also alleged that all of the judges in Dane County are biased against him and he can’t get a fair trial.

▶ Read more about the hearing

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.