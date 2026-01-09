The Latest: Outrage spills onto streets of Portland and Minneapolis after ICE shootings

As outrage spilled out onto Minneapolis' streets Thursday over the fatal shooting of a woman the day before by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer, a new shooting by federal officers in Oregon left two people wounded and elicited more scrutiny of enforcement operations across the country.

Hundreds of people protesting the shooting of Renee Good marched in freezing rain Thursday night down one of Minneapolis' major thoroughfares, chanting "ICE out now" and holding signs saying, "killer ice off our streets." Protesters earlier vented their outrage outside of a federal facility that's serving as a hub for the administration's latest immigration crackdown in a major city.

The shooting in Portland, Oregon, took place outside a hospital Thursday afternoon, and the conditions of the two people wounded were not immediately known. The FBI’s Portland office said it is investigating.

Just as it did following the Minneapolis shooting, the Department of Homeland Security defended the actions of the officers in Portland, saying the shooting occurred after a Venezuelan man with alleged gang ties who was involved in a recent shooting tried to “weaponize” his vehicle to hit the officers. It wasn’t immediately clear if the shootings were captured on video, as Good’s was.

The Latest:

Minnesota senators push DOJ, FBI to work with local authorities

In a letter to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith called for a thorough, objective, and impartial investigation of the fatal shooting of a Minneapolis woman by an ICE agent.

“That requires full cooperation with state investigators and local authorities,” the letter read.

The head of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which investigates officer-involved shootings, said Thursday that it was informed that the FBI and U.S. Justice Department would not work with it on the investigation into Good’s killing.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the state has no jurisdiction.

DHS identifies 2 people shot by federal immigration agents in Portland

Department of Homeland Security officials identified the driver as Luis David Nico Moncada and the passenger as Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras.

Both are from Venezuela and entered the U.S. illegally in 2022 and 2023, respectively, the agency said.

DHS said Moncada was a suspected Tren de Aragua gang member and that since entering the country, he has been arrested for driving under the influence and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The department said Zambrano-Contreras is associated with the gang and has “played an active role in a Tren de Aragua prostitution ring and was involved with a prior shooting in Portland.”

The two were shot Thursday during an immigration operation outside a hospital in Portland, Oregon.

There was no immediate independent corroboration of any gang affiliation. Telephone numbers for the two could not immediately be located.

Minnesota educators revamping protocols due to ICE presence near schools

Parent-teacher conferences may look different next week at schools in the St. Cloud area due to the presence of ICE agents in the school district, according to the president of the district’s teachers union.

“Many parents do not feel safe coming to our schools because of the fear of being taken away from their schools, their homes, and their workplaces,” said Chris Erickson, a media specialist who is on leave while serving as president of the district’s teachers union.

Erickson said anxiety and fear are being felt by parents, students and educators.

Wendy Marczak, president of the Bloomington Federation of Teachers, said it is difficult to protect children and create an environment where students can learn and thrive “when ICE is stalking your schools.”

“ICE agents deliberately wait outside the school building during drop-off and pickup times, trying to catch parents and take them away,” Marczak said. “The consequences of those actions are devastating. Everyone is scared and angry. Teachers feel helpless to protect their students. Students are not coming to school. Learning is being lost.”

Federal officers are leaving Louisiana for Minneapolis, documents show

Federal immigration officers are pulling out of a Louisiana crackdown and heading to Minneapolis in an abrupt pivot from an operation that drew protests around New Orleans and aimed to make thousands of arrests, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press.

The shift appeared to signal a wind down of the Louisiana deployment that was dubbed "Catahoula Crunch" and began in December with the arrival of more than 200 officers. The operation had been expected to last into February and swiftly raised fears in immigrant communities.

The Trump administration has been surging thousands of federal officers to Minnesota under a sweeping new crackdown tied in part to allegations of fraud involving Somali residents. More than 2,000 officers are taking part in what the Department of Homeland Security has called the biggest immigration enforcement operation ever.

Minnesota teachers union demands no ICE operations near schools

“We have seen ICE agents in Roseville circling school property, just waiting for families to pick up their children,” Education Minnesota President Monica Byron told reporters at a Friday morning news conference.

“In greater Minnesota, students in St. Cloud, St. James and Rochester are afraid to go to school for fear of being harassed, assaulted, or worse, by the very people our government was set to protect us,” Byron said.

The union is demanding that ICE operations be kept away from schools “so students, educators and staff can learn and work in safety and peace,” Byron said.

USCIS says it has launched ‘sweeping initiative’ to review Minnesota refugee cases

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said Friday that its initial focus is reexamining background checks of 5,600 refugees in Minnesota who have not obtained green cards. The effort began mid-December, and USCIS says it involves “intense verification of refugee claims.”

The agency is calling the effort Operation PARRIS, an acronym for Post-Admission Refugee Reverification and Integrity Strengthening. The operation’s geographic scope is unclear, but the Homeland Security Department calls Minnesota “ground zero for the war on fraud.”

Refugees are extensively vetted before entering the United States. They must apply for legal permanent residency one year after arriving.

Protesters clash with federal authorities during Connecticut vigil

Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam said a vehicle believed to have been driven by federal officers struck a person in the crowd, knocked them down and drove away without stopping outside the Abraham Ribicoff federal building Thursday night during a protest over Good's killing in Minneapolis. He said the person declined medical attention.

Videos from the scene show protesters trying to block a car and van from leaving a parking garage at the building, then the vehicles driving off slowly through the crowd. Someone then throws an object that smashes a window of the van. Some protesters also said they were pepper-sprayed. No major injuries were reported.

“What we saw last night was a peaceful vigil in the city of Hartford turned violent,” Arulampalam, a Democrat, said at a news conference Friday. “And that violence didn’t come from the city of Hartford. That violence is a direct result of the lawlessness and recklessness of the Trump administration that has occurred over the past year.”

Arulampalam said city police are investigating.

Officials with the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not immediately return messages seeking comment Friday morning.

Comedian John Mulaney postpones Minneapolis performances

Mulaney said in a post on the social platform X that postponing the shows “feels unfair to the audience.”

“Still, I don’t feel comfortable asking thousands of people each night to leave their homes, gather at the venue, and then make their way home when the situation is so unsafe,” he wrote.

He called the situation in Minneapolis “heartbreaking.”

Hundreds of people have been protesting in Minneapolis since Good was killed.

Shows had been scheduled Friday through Sunday at the Armory event center. Tickets for those performances will be honored April 10-12.

Somali group planning rally for Minneapolis woman killed by ICE agent

The Somali American Leadership Task Force says the 2:30 p.m. CT event at 34th Street and Portland Avenue will be peaceful and is being organized by Somali neighbors to show community solidarity and condemn ICE operations in Minnesota. Hundreds of people have been protesting in Minneapolis against ICE since Good was killed.

Court records from a previous incident in Bloomington, Minnesota, have identified the ICE agent who shot Good as Jonathan Ross.

ICE officer who shot Renee Good in Minneapolis has served decades in military and law enforcement

The federal agent is an Iraq War veteran who has served for nearly two decades in the Border Patrol and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to records obtained Thursday by The Associated Press.

Jonathan Ross has served as a deportation officer with ICE since 2015, records show. He was seriously injured last summer when he was dragged by the vehicle of a fleeing suspect whom he shot with a Taser.

Federal officials have not named the officer who shot Good, a 37-year-old mother who was shot as she tried to drive away from federal agents. But Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the agent who shot Good had been dragged by a vehicle last June, and a department spokesperson confirmed Noem was referring to the Bloomington, Minnesota, case in which documents identified the injured officer as Ross.

Attempts to reach Ross, 43, at phone numbers and email addresses associated with him were not immediately successful.

Minnesota shooting videos challenge administration narrative, policing experts question tactics

Federal officials say an immigration officer acted in self-defense when he fatally shot Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three in Minneapolis. But videos of the incident from different angles tell a far more complicated story, and policing experts say some of the choices the officer made defy practices nearly every law enforcement agency has followed for decades.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem described the incident as an “act of domestic terrorism” carried out against ICE officers by a woman who “attempted to run them over and rammed them with her vehicle. An officer of ours acted quickly and defensively, shot, to protect himself and the people around him.”

But it’s unclear in the videos if the car makes contact with the officer.

Sharon Fairley, a law professor and criminal justice expert at the University of Chicago, said the investigation into what happened will have to examine whether the officer acted reasonably, both in firing his gun and in the moments leading up to it.

Anger and outrage spills onto Minneapolis streets after ICE officer’s fatal shooting of Renee Good

As anger and outrage spilled out onto Minneapolis' streets over the fatal shooting of a woman by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer, a new shooting by federal officers in Oregon left two people wounded, sparked additional protests and elicited more scrutiny of enforcement operations across the U.S.

The shooting in Portland, Oregon, took place outside a hospital Thursday afternoon. A man and woman were shot inside a vehicle, and their conditions were not immediately known. The FBI and the Oregon Department of Justice were investigating. Mayor Keith Wilson and the city council called on ICE to end all operations in the city until a full investigation is completed. Hundreds protested Thursday night at the ICE building.

Just as it did following Wednesday’s shooting in Minneapolis, the Department of Homeland Security defended the actions of the officers in Portland, saying it occurred after a Venezuelan man with alleged gang ties and who was involved in a recent shooting tried to “weaponize” his vehicle to hit the officers. It was not yet clear if witness video corroborates that account.

