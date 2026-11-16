President Donald Trump departed for Asia on Monday, turning his focus to economic deals and historic three-way nuclear talks with Russia and China as his administration adjusts to a new political reality in Washington. He said he may meet with Kim Jong Un while in China as the U.S. looks to reengage North Korea on its nuclear program.

Trump also said he plans to talk about Russia's war in Ukraine during a highly anticipated meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in China.

Meanwhile, a third U.S. aircraft carrier has arrived in the Middle East, bringing thousands of additional troops to the region as Trump keeps his options open during the more than 8-month-old Iran war.

Here's the latest:

Air Force One diverts to Fairbanks, rather than Anchorage, for refueling stop

The presidential aircraft had been scheduled to land in Anchorage, Alaska, but instead stopped in Fairbanks, according to journalists aboard.

Trump is on his way to the Philippines as part of a trip that will also take him to China.

The change wasn’t announced until after the plane landed in Fairbanks and local media began posting pictures.

During the stop, an older model, blue Air Force One pulled up alongside of the Qatari model. There was no sign of Trump during the stop or of any movement between the planes.

The alternative refueling swap follows Trump stowing secretly away on a catering truck to fly out of Turkey in July after a NATO summit. Trump left then aboard an alternate military aircraft while the White House made it appear he was flying on Air Force One.

Energy Department defies court order, forces Michigan coal plant to remain open past retirement

Energy Secretary Chris Wright has extended an order forcing an aging Michigan coal-fired power plant to stay open past its scheduled retirement date - defying a court order that set aside the agency’s previous actions to keep the plant running.

Wright says continued operation of the J.H. Campbell power plant is needed to prevent blackouts and ensure reliable, secure electricity. Environmental groups say there’s no evidence the plant has ever been needed to avoid a grid emergency or has prevented power outages.

The emergency order is among a series of actions by the Trump administration to boost the struggling U.S. coal industry, including a plan in June to spend nearly $700 million to support coal-fired power plants and coal exports.

The Energy Department has petitioned for a rehearing on the Michigan case before the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

US offers up to $20M in rewards for arrest of 2 Guatemalan gang leaders

The Trump administration is offering up to $20 million in cash for information leading to the arrests of two Guatemalan men it accuses of drug, weapons and human trafficking.

The State Department announced Monday that its Rewards for Justice program would pay up to $10 million each for information about Axel Bladimir Montejo Saenz, also known as “Mosh,” and Walfre Donaldo Calderón-Calderón, also known as “El Teniente Jr.”

They have been indicted on charges of cocaine smuggling in the U.S. and are alleged to work with the Mexican Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación along the Mexican-Guatemalan border. The cartel was designated a “Foreign Terrorist Organization” by the Trump administration last year.

Vance says those suggesting Iran can become a ‘forever war’ can ‘attack me all they want’

The vice president told Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle” of the war in Iran, “People who want it to become a forever war, they can attack me all they want to because we signed up to not do this.”

“We are not going to allow this to become a 10- or 15-year commitment,” Vance said, even though he said that some “neoconservatives” want “us to stay there forever.”

In excerpts released before the interview airs later Monday, Vance said he believes Trump “will get us out of this thing with great results.”

Trump last week told Vance, who served as a key U.S. negotiator with Iran, to shift focus away from the war.

Vance also has blamed the war for Republicans’ sweeping midterm losses.

Vance suggests the main issue with Nvidia isn’t whether Alice Huang is a spy

Vice President JD Vance echoed Trump, saying, “I don’t know” if Alice Huang, who is believed to have had an extramarital affair with Jensen Huang, is a spy.

“But that actually is not the main issue,” Vance said in an interview with Laura Ingraham of Fox News Channel. “The main issue is we need to industrialize the country and protect our critical technology and our critical infrastructure. And the only way to do that is to build more of it in the United States of America and prevent it from falling into the wrong hands.”

Fox News released excerpts of the taped interview before its 7 p.m. ET Monday airtime.

Cruz questions $50B White House request for FAA

Sen. Ted Cruz oversees the FAA as chairman of the Commerce Committee. On his podcast Monday, he cast doubt on the Trump administration’s $50 billion request to modernize the agency.

“A lot of that $50 billion has very little to do with safety,” the Texas Republican said. “It’s for things like improving airports and basically expanding amenities, which in a time where we’ve got massive national debt, I’m not sure expanding amenities at airports is a critical priority. But safety most definitely is a critical priority.”

He noted the role he played last year in directing $12.5 billion to the FAA and said the point of that was to see what additional funding would be needed.

“What Congress said a year ago is we’ll give you $12.5 billion, demonstrate that you can actually spend that and use it effectively, and then we will provide additional funds to continue the process,” he said.

White House will sign off on any administration testimony, memo says

A new memo from Will Scharf, the White House counsel, informs agencies that they must receive approval from his office and the White House’s office of legislative affairs before agreeing to appear before Congress.

“We will remain disciplined in pursuing the work and service the American people deserve by ensuring that all executive departments and agencies follow the established White House consultation process,” Scharf wrote.

The memo is the latest in a series of writings that offer a window into how the White House will approach investigative efforts by the incoming Democratic majority. Last week, Scharf wrote to a top House Democrat warning that some investigations may amount to “blatant criminality.”

The memo was first reported by Axios.

US envoys continue mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine amid escalations

Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner said Monday that Washington remains committed to ending the war between Moscow and Kyiv despite both sides scaling up attacks in recent days.

In a post on X, Kushner said that he and fellow special envoy Steve Witkoff spoke with Ukraine’s leader and their European counterparts even as U.S.-mediated talks have so far had no impact on the fighting.

“Important challenges remain, and a final agreement will require difficult decisions,” he wrote. “But we are making progress, in close coordination with Russia, Ukraine, and Europe, toward an outcome that can end this war, strengthen European security, and create the foundations for lasting peace.”

Further discussions between the delegations are expected following meetings last week in Abu Dhabi, but no date has been announced.

Trump administration moves to block China from indirect access to American AI technology

The Trump administration has issued new rules to restrict remote access to advanced U.S. computing chips and servers, marking the latest step to limit China’s abilities to use U.S. chips to train its best artificial intelligence models.

The rule also was issued days after Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang resigned as CEO amid scrutiny of his ties to a Chinese executive who used to lead Singapore-based Megaspeed International, which is suspected of diverting advanced Nvidia chips to China in violation of U.S. export controls. The company provides computing power to Chinese companies using chips housed in Southeast Asian data centers, including facilities in Malaysia.

Under the new rule, overseas data centers that serve companies in countries including China, Russia, Iran and Cuba are required to identify their end users. There also will be an additional, case-by-case licensing requirement for sales of chips to countries that “present a higher-than-normal risk of diversion” to unauthorized destinations, the rule says.

▶ Read more

Trump expresses confidence in commerce secretary, says Lutnick doing a good job

Trump responded “no” twice when asked if he’s considering replacing Howard Lutnick. “He’s done a very good job.”

But the president’s friend and commerce secretary is under increasing scrutiny over a delay in placing restrictions on Nvidia chip exports to a company led by an alleged Chinese spy. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has publicly blamed Lutnick.

Asked about the difference of opinion between two of his top Cabinet secretaries, Trump chalked it up to their “different views.”

“One wants to be friendly with China, and one wants to have a blowup with China, and both are acceptable but they’re different views,” he said.

Third American aircraft carrier arrives in the Middle East, US official says

The USS Theodore Roosevelt has arrived in the Middle East, once again bringing the total number of U.S. aircraft carriers in the Middle East to three — an unusually high number.

A U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military operations, on Monday confirmed the carrier’s arrival in the region.

It brings thousands of additional troops to the Middle East as President Trump has kept his options open during the more than eight-month-old Iran war.

The Roosevelt, along with its accompanying strike force, left San Diego in September.

— Ben Finley and Konstantin Toropin

Supreme Court rebuffs challenge to Maryland gun restrictions

The Supreme Court is declining to consider a challenge to a Maryland law restricting where people can carry guns, but one conservative justice indicated the issue could come back to the high court.

The law prohibits carrying concealed weapons into schools, mass transit, bars and other areas deemed sensitive places.

The high court declined the case without comment. But Justice Clarence Thomas wrote to say he’s skeptical about the law and expressed support for weighing the issue again in a “more narrowly focused case.”

The refusal comes as the court prepares to hear arguments over state assault weapons bans next month.

California is donating medical supplies to Ukraine

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state is donating 1,300 hospital beds, millions of bandages and other medical supplies to Ukraine to help treat those wounded from its war with Russia.

The Democratic governor from the largest U.S. state said he made the announcement while visiting the Ukrainian city of Lviv on Sunday.

Newsom said the equipment comes from surplus supplies in California and builds on previous donations the state made earlier in the war.

The donation also includes a 50-bed field medical station and 20 portable generators.

Newsom is preparing to leave office after eight years and is considering a run for president.

Trump administration issues interim rule restricting remote access to advanced chips

The Commerce Department on Monday issued new rules to restrict remote access to advanced computing chips and servers, marking the latest step to limit China’s abilities to use U.S. chips to train its best artificial intelligence models.

The rule also was issued days after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned over links to a Chinese executive running a company in Singapore suspected of funneling advanced U.S. chips to Chinese AI companies.

Under the new rule, overseas data centers that serve companies in countries such as China, Russia, Iran and Cuba are required to perform robust due diligence on their customers. U.S. companies must also seek a license to sell chips to Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand or Brazil, where U.S. officials say chips are more likely to be diverted to unauthorized destinations.

Trump says he’s not sure alleged Chinese government agent who had an affair with Nvidia CEO is a spy

“Nobody’s proven that she’s a spy. She may not be a spy,” the president said.

That's despite the FBI investigating former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's affair with an alleged Chinese government agent, Alice Huang.

Trump suggested that more investigation was needed. But he added that “any woman coming to the country — that’s a beautiful woman that comes from China — they say she’s a spy.”

Trump later suggested that Jensen Huang, who resigned his post at Nvidia, could return. The president said, “a lot of people” believe “he should go back.”

Trump says administration appealing judge’s decision to delay golf course renovation

Trump said he respects federal judges but called it “unbelievable that the Department of Interior that controls a big portion of the United States isn’t allowed to take a defunct, horrible, dangerous, bad golf course that they call, you know, just, it’s like, horrible, probably the worst course in the country. They want to fix it and make it a good course. And we have a judge that’s trying to stop it.”

“We’re appealing her decision,” he said.

Trump wants to turn the public course at East Potomac Park into a championship-level venue, but U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes on Saturday ordered a two-week delay. Trump claims she is “Trump deranged.”

Trump defends focusing on White House construction projects despite FAA ground stop

The president bristled at suggestions he’s been too focused on construction projects at the White House during Friday’s ground stop of all flights across the country.

“I have a responsibility to make sure the symbol of our country is in decent shape,” Trump said of the White House.

He suggested that he’s fixed broken windows, cracked stone and columns, but that it only takes him “10 minutes a day” because “I know great construction people.”

“I live here,” Trump said. But he added, “You don’t see me on a scaffold.”

Trump also said the cost of all the work he’s done at the White House was “peanuts” even though it is unclear how much it actually cost.

He added of his own construction prowess: “This is called talent.”

Trump says FAA ground stop happened because old equipment had a ‘heart attack’

“Essentially what you saw on Friday was very, very old equipment that had a heart attack,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House to travel to Asia.

Asked why he didn’t address the nation Friday night as the ground stop snarled air traffic, Trump said he was meeting in the Oval Office with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

Both secretaries held a briefing for the public on Friday night.

Trump said, “I didn’t think there was any reason for me to do it” because “I thought they did a very good job.”

Trump says he plans to talk about Russia’s war in Ukraine during meeting with Xi and Putin

“We’ll talk about, my favorite subject, Ukraine. Ukraine’s losing Ukraine,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday morning before departing for his visit to Asia. “Russia is losing 25,000 soldiers in the month. So we’ll be talking about that.”

Trump suggested he’ll talk with the leaders about the war even after Trump administration officials on Friday told reporters Trump would discuss nuclear disarmament and the Iran war with his Chinese and Russian counterparts but steer clear of Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Trump says he may meet with Kim Jong Un while in China

It comes as the U.S. looks to reengage North Korea on its nuclear program. Trump was preparing to depart for Asia, turning his focus to economic deals and historic three-way nuclear talks with Russia and China as his administration adjusts to a new political reality in Washington.

Trump’s departure comes after the often-omnipresent president had remained largely out of public sight for the past several days, even as a nationwide ground stop snarled air traffic and his Republican administration faced tough questions on its handling of the situation.

▶ Read more

Senate Commerce Committee’s top Democrat signals scrutiny of Lutnick in next Congress

Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell is demanding that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stop the flow of advanced AI chips to China.

Cantwell, the incoming chair of the panel, sent a letter to Lutnick on Monday saying his department “has resisted efforts to restrict companies flagged as national security threats, weakened safeguards, and left open pathways for the PRC to train advanced AI models using sensitive American technology.”

The comments come as Nvidia’s ties to a company led by an alleged Chinese spy are prominent in the resignation of the company’s CEO, Jensen Huang. On Friday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he was frustrated with the Commerce Department’s delay in placing restrictions on Nvidia chip exports to the company, Megaspeed.

Huang allegedly had an affair with the CEO of Megaspeed, Alice Huang, who U.S. intelligence suspects is a Chinese spy, The New York Times has reported. China has denied allegations of spying.

Lutnick traveling to Asia with Trump despite scrutiny over Nvidia

The White House says Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is among the top administration officials going with Trump to Asia.

That’s despite Lutnick facing intensified scrutiny over allegations he helped soften microchip restrictions on Nvidia.

Lutnick has faced backlash for becoming too cozy with Nvidia and its former CEO, Jensen Huang, who resigned his post over a relationship with a woman U.S. intelligence believes is a Chinese spy.

Also on the trip is Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who publicly has suggested that Lutnick failed to better prevent China from obtaining Nvidia chips.

Trump leaves Monday for the Philippines, and will travel on to China this week.

Trump’s tariffs are unpopular — but they’ll be tough to repeal despite Democrats’ landslide win

For months, Democrats on the campaign trail hammered President Trump's unpopular tariffs, arguing that the taxes on imports drive up prices for American families already frustrated by the high cost of living.

Targeting tariffs proved to be a winning message nationwide, contributing to the Democrats’ stunning gains in the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

“Americans don’t like tariffs,” said Scott Lincicome at the Cato Institute’s Center for Trade Policy Studies. “They connect them to the cost of living.”

But when the Democrats take full control of Congress, they’re likely to find that reversing Trump’s tariffs won’t be easy.

The president will still have power to veto any legislation that repeals his import taxes or reins in his legal authority to impose them. And it’s unclear — probably doubtful — that enough Republicans would defy Trump and join Democrats in overriding his veto.

▶ Read more

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.