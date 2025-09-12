The Latest: Trump says ‘with a high degree of certainty’ that suspect in Kirk killing caught

President Donald Trump said Friday “with a high degree of certainty” that the suspect in the Charlie Kirk killing has been caught.

The suspect in custody is Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old from Utah, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation.

Kirk was shot as he spoke to a crowd gathered in a courtyard at Utah Valley University in Orem. More than 7,000 leads and tips had poured in as authorities responded to the latest act of political violence to convulse the United States.

A Mauser .30-caliber, bolt-action rifle was found in a towel in the woods. A spent cartridge was recovered from the chamber, and three other rounds were loaded in the magazine, according to information circulated among law enforcement and described to The Associated Press.

The assassination offers the latest example of how ordinary security measures can be defeated in an era of escalating political violence, when anyone associated with the political process is a potential target. Security experts interviewed by AP questioned whether the event was sufficiently staffed but also acknowledged the limitations of both campus police forces and outdoor venues.

The Latest:

— Alanna Durkin Richer

Trump says political events must continue despite safety concerns

“You have to go forward,” the president said when asked about appearances getting cancelled after Kirk’s assassination.

A news conference with investigators is scheduled at the top of the hour

State and federal officials in Utah are planning to hold a news conference at 9 a.m. ET on the investigation.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason, FBI Director Kash Patel and FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls are expected to attend.

Trump: ‘With a high degree of certainty, we have him’

President Donald Trump said Friday that the suspect in the Charlie Kirk killing has been captured.

“With a high degree of certainty, we have him,” Trump announced in a live interview on Fox News Chanel on Friday morning.

Trump said a minister who is also involved with law enforcement turned in the suspect to authorities.

“Somebody that was very close to him said, ‘Hmm, that’s him,’” Trump said.

