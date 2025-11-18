The Latest: Trump expected to give Saudi crown prince a warm embrace during White House visit

President Donald Trump is set to fete Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday when the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia makes his first White House visit since Saudi agents killed Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

The U.S.-Saudi relationship had been sent into a tailspin by the operation targeting Khashoggi, a fierce critic of the kingdom. U.S. intelligence agencies determined Prince Mohammed likely directed the agents to carry it out. Prince Mohammed denies involvement in the killing of Khashoggi, a Virginia resident. And Trump has only tightened his embrace of the crown prince, whom he views as an indispensable player in shaping the Middle East for decades to come.

The two leaders will unveil billions of dollars in deals, including one to sell the Saudis F-35 fighter jets, and huddle with aides to discuss difficult ways forward in the volatile Middle East before an evening White House soiree organized by first lady Melania Trump.

The Latest:

Human rights coalition calls out Saudi record of repression

A coalition of 11 human rights groups called on the Trump administration to use its leverage to press Saudi authorities, who badly want to broaden its business and defense connections with the U.S., to make concrete commitments on human rights and press freedom during the visit.

The activists say Saudi authorities continue to harshly repress dissent, including by arresting human rights defenders, journalists, and political dissidents for criticism against the kingdom. Human rights organizations have also documented a surge in executions in Saudi Arabia that they connect to an effort to suppress internal dissent.

“Saudi Arabia’s crown prince is trying to rebrand himself as a global statesman, but the reality at home is mass repression, record numbers of executions, and zero tolerance for dissent,” Sarah Yager, Washington director at the group Human Rights Watch, said in a statement. “U.S. officials should be pressing for change, not posing for photos.”

Mexico responds to Trump’s latest suggestion of US strikes against cartels

"It's not going to happen,” Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum said Tuesday, a day after Trump said he’s willing to do whatever it takes to stop drugs entering the U.S., including strikes against cartels in Mexico.

“He has suggested it on various occasions or he has said, ‘we offer you a United States military intervention in Mexico, whatever you need to fight the criminal groups,’” Sheinbaum said. “But I have told him on every occasion that we can collaborate, that they can help us with information they have, but that we operate in our territory, that we do not accept any intervention by a foreign government.”

Sheinbaum said she has said this to Trump and to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and that they have understood.

Greene responds to Trump attacks

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., says the victims of Jeffrey Epstein fought “the most horrific fight” to ensure the public learns what happened to them.

Greene says she worked to follow their lead even when it meant being attacked by Trump for signing a petition to force the Justice Department to publicly release its files on Epstein.

“He called me a traitor for standing with these women and refusing to take my name off the discharge petition. Let me tell you what a traitor is: A traitor is an American that serves foreign countries and themselves. A patriot is an American that serves the United States of America and Americans like the women seen behind me.”

House Democratic leaders oppose disapproval resolution brought against Chicago Democrat

The top House Democrats defended Rep. Chuy Garcia, D-Illin., in a statement ahead of a vote that would reprimand him for an alleged plan to anoint his chief of staff as his successor in Congress.

Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Katherine Clarke, D-Mass. and Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., called Garcia a “progressive champion” and “a good man.

They did not address the allegations the resolution makes against Garcia.

The resolution was brought by a fellow Democrat, Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp-Perez. The effort advanced in the House on Monday with Republican support.

“We unequivocally oppose this misguided resolution and urge our colleagues in the House Democratic Caucus to reject it,” wrote the group.

Trump’s praise of Tucker Carlson runs counter to a wave of GOP objections

Pro-Israel conservative leaders are gathering Tuesday in Washington to discuss “Exposing and Countering Extremism and Antisemitism on the Political Right.” The meeting features U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, Tony Perkins of the Family Research Council, Ralph Reed of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, and Morton Klein, president of the conservative Zionist Organization of America.

“We are disappointed in President Trump,” Klein said, adding that he should “rethink and retract” his comments.

At the recent annual summit of the Republican Jewish Coalition, which was similarly focused on condemning antisemitism within the party, executive director Matthew Brooks called it "the early stages of an undeclared civil war within the Republican Party, as it relates to Israel, and antisemitism and the Jewish community."

Trump’s comments about Fuentes and Carlson could prolong a Republican rift over antisemitism

When Trump doesn't like someone, he knows how to show it. In just the last few days, he's described Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene as a traitor, mocked Rep. Thomas Massie's second marriage after his first wife died and demanded that comedian Seth Meyers get fired from his late-night television show.

But he had nothing bad to say about two people roiling his party: white nationalist Nick Fuentes and conservative commentator Tucker Carlson. The former Fox News host recently hosted Fuentes for a friendly interview, where he declined to challenge his guest's bigoted beliefs or a remark about problems with "organized Jewry in America."

Although Trump has targeted left-wing campus activism as a hive of anti-Jewish sentiment, Fuentes' influence is a test of whether conservatives are willing to accommodate bigots as part of their political coalition.

Reps call on Senate to follow their lead on Epstein vote

The sponsors of a bill to force the Justice Department to publicly release its files on Jeffrey Epstein are calling on the Senate to "not muck it up."

“I don’t want the D.C. swamp playing any games. They need to pass this in the Senate and they should not amend it,” said Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., who appeared at a press conference Tuesday with survivors of Epstein’s abuses.

Khanna also praised Republican colleagues Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene, who helped lead the petition effort to force a vote Tuesday in the House to release the Epstein files.

“Both of them have suffered, as you know, extraordinary political consequences for what they did,” Khanna said.

Shares in AI companies are dragging markets lower

Wall Street is poised to open with more AI-related losses, just as Trump plans to celebrate a major Saudi investment in U.S. artificial-intelligence infrastructure.

Nvidia, at the center of the craze over AI, slid another 1.1% ahead of its earnings report on Wednesday. This month alone the AI juggernaut's shares are down 8.6%. Most other chipmakers also retreated early Tuesday, with Micron, Intel and Qualcomm shedding between 1% and 2%. Microsoft fell 1.5% and Amazon lost 1.8%.

Worries that stock prices have shot too high have roiled world markets recently, with big swings in places that rely heavily on exports of computer chips. Critics have been warning that the U.S. stock market could be primed for a drop because of how high prices have shot since April, leaving them looking too expensive.

Prince Mohammed eyes investments in US

He’s determined to diversify the Saudi economy away from oil by investing in sectors like mining, technology and tourism.

To that end, Saudi Arabia is expected to announce a multi-billion dollar investment in U.S. artificial intelligence infrastructure, and the two countries will lay out details about new cooperation in the civil nuclear energy sector, according to a senior Trump administration official who was not authorized to comment publicly ahead of the formal announcement.

An investment summit at the Kennedy Center on Wednesday will include the heads of Salesforce, Qualcomm, Pfizer, the Cleveland Clinic, Chevron and Aramco, Saudi Arabia’s national oil and natural gas company, where even more deals with the Saudis could be announced.

House to vote on releasing Epstein files

The House is expected to vote Tuesday evening on legislation to force the Justice Department to publicly release its files on the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, the culmination of a monthslong effort that has overcome opposition from Trump and Republican leadership.

UN approves Trump’s plan for Gaza

The Trump administration's blueprint to secure and govern Gaza won strong approval at the United Nations on Monday.

The U.S. resolution authorizes an international stabilization force to provide security in Gaza, approves a transitional authority to be overseen by Trump and envisions a possible future path to an independent Palestinian state.

Immigration enforcement will expand to Raleigh, NC

Federal immigration authorities could expand operations in North Carolina as soon as Tuesday, the mayor of the state's capital city said.

Customs and Border Protection agents have continued operating in Charlotte, where they arrested more than 130 people over the weekend.

