The Latest: Trump promises new steps to tackle homelessness and crime in Washington

President Donald Trump is promising to announce new steps to tackle homelessness and crime in Washington at a 10 a.m. ET news conference just days after directing federal law enforcement agencies to increase their presence in Washington and suggesting the federal government could seize control of the city.

“The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY,” Trump wrote Sunday. “We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital. The Criminals, you don’t have to move out. We’re going to put you in jail where you belong.”

Trump called Washington "one of the most dangerous cities anywhere in the World" after the recent assault of a high-profile member of the Department of Government Efficiency. The attack did not appear related to his work.

While violent crime in Washington peaked in 2023, police statistics show homicides, robberies and burglaries are down this year when compared with this time in 2024. Overall, violent crime is down 26% compared with this time a year ago.

Germany invites Trump, Zelenskyy, NATO, EU leaders to a virtual meeting before Trump-Putin summit

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has invited President Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the NATO secretary general and several European leaders to a virtual meeting Wednesday ahead of the Trump-Putin summit later this week.

The German chancellery said in a statement Monday that the talks would focus on “the current situation in Ukraine with a view to the planned meeting between U.S. President Trump and Russian President Putin.”

It said the talks will focus on “further options for action to put pressure on Russia” as well as “preparations for possible peace negotiations and related issues of territorial claims and security.”

Europeans and Ukrainians so far are not invited to the summit Friday in Alaska.

Judge denies request to unseal transcripts from grand jury that indicted Ghislaine Maxwell

Transcripts of the secret grand jury testimony that led to the sex trafficking indictment of Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell won't be released, a judge decided Monday.

Judge Paul A. Engelmayer said in a written ruling that the government had suggested the materials could be released publicly “casually or promiscuously,” which would risk “unraveling the foundations of secrecy upon which the grand jury is premised” and eroding confidence by persons called to testify before future grand juries.

“And it is no answer to argue that releasing the grand jury materials, because they are redundant of the evidence at Maxwell’s trial, would be innocuous. The same could be said for almost any grand jury testimony, by summary witnesses or others, given in support of charges that later proceeded to trial,” he added.

Federal law enforcement assigned to DC patrols in crime crackdown

About 500 federal law enforcement officers are being tasked with deploying throughout the nation’s capital as part of the Trump administration’s effort to combat on crime, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Monday.

More than 100 FBI agents and about 40 agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are among federal law enforcement personnel being assigned to patrols in Washington, the person briefed on the plans said. The Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Marshals Service are also contributing officers.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to publicly discuss personnel matters. The Justice Department didn’t immediately have a comment Monday morning.

The White House last week announced plans for an increased presence of federal law enforcement in Washington as part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on crime.

— Alanna Durkin Richer

Europe says the US-Russia summit this week cannot decide on Ukraine land swaps

But the Europeans concede that Moscow is unlikely to give up control of Ukrainian land it holds.

Ahead of the summit in Alaska on Friday, President Trump suggested that a peace deal could include “some swapping of territories,” but the Europeans see no sign that Russia will offer anything to swap. Europeans and Ukrainians so far are not invited to the summit.

European Union foreign ministers are meeting on Monday following talks on Ukraine among U.S. and European security advisors over the weekend. They are wary that President Vladimir Putin will try to claim a political victory by portraying Ukraine as inflexible.

Trump’s Monday schedule

The only thing on Trump’s schedule today is a news conference at 10 a.m., where he’s expected to announce plans to tackle homelessness and crime in Washington.

Trump is promising new steps to tackle homelessness and crime in Washington

Trump is promising new steps to tackle homelessness and crime in Washington, prompting the city's mayor to voice concerns about the potential use of the National Guard to patrol the streets in the nation's capital.

Trump wrote in a social media post that he would hold a White House news conference on Monday to discuss his plans to make the District of Columbia “safer and more beautiful than it ever was before.”

Last week, the Republican president directed federal law enforcement agencies to increase their presence in Washington for seven days, with the option "to extend as needed."

Trump said last week that he was considering ways for the federal government to seize control of Washington, asserting that crime was "ridiculous" and the city was "unsafe," after the recent assault of a high-profile member of the Department of Government Efficiency.

