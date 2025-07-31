Lithuania's prime minister steps down after investigations and protests

VILNIUS, Lithuania — (AP) — Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas stepped down Thursday, following investigations into his business dealings that prompted protests calling for his resignation.

Paluckas, a newly established leader of the center-left Social Democrats, ascended to the role late last year after a three-party coalition formed following a parliamentary election in October in Lithuania. His entire Cabinet is also expected to resign, potentially leaving the Baltic country without an effective government weeks before Russia holds joint military exercises with neighboring Belarus.

“Seeing how the scandals are hindering the work of the government, I believe that I cannot allow our ruling coalition and the Cabinet to become hostages to these scandals," Paluckas wrote in a letter to Social Democratic party members. "Therefore, I have decided to take a quick and decisive decision.

"I never cling to any position in life — and so I am open to all scenarios and decisions.”

President Gitanas Nausėda announced Paluckas' resignation to the media on Thursday morning.

Lithuanian foreign policy is unlikely to change as a result of the government shake-up. Nausėda, who was elected separately, is the country's face on the world stage and has been one of the most stalwart supporters of Ukraine's fight against invading Russian forces.

Paluckas has recently been dogged by media investigations into his business and financial dealings. Several media outlets published investigations in July regarding Paluckas' past and present ventures and alleged mishandlings, including ones more than a decade ago. Anti-corruption and law enforcement agencies in the country subsequently launched their own inquiries.

In a devastating blow to his reputation, the media also revealed that Paluckas never paid a significant part of a 16,500-euro (around $19,000) fine in connection with a 2012 criminal case dubbed the “rat poison scandal.”

Paluckas was convicted of mishandling the bidding process for Vilnius’ rat extermination services while serving as the capital city’s municipality administration director. In 2012, judges at Lithuania's top court ruled that he abused his official position by illegally granting privileges to the company that offered the highest price in the bid.

He was also sentenced to two years behind bars, but the sentence was suspended for one year and he ultimately was never imprisoned.

The Social Democratic party leader denied any wrongdoing regarding his business affairs, labeling the criticism as part of a “coordinated attack” by political opponents.

He resigned before the opposition could formally launch impeachment proceedings. New coalition talks are expected to start shortly to form a new Cabinet.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.