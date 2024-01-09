1 dead in ‘industrial accident,’ Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said it is responding to an “industrial accident” where one person has died.

JFRD said it responded to the “accident” at 4501 Dignan Street in the Lackawanna area.

A Google search shows that the listed business at this address is “Burris Logistics Jacksonville Fulfillment Center.”

Action News Jax is working to get more information about the business and the nature of the accident.

