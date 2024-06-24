1 person dead after propane truck crash in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A 33-year-old from St. Cloud is dead after a crash at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Las Calinas Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 4:06 p.m. on Sunday.

The 33-year-old was traveling southbound on U.S. 1, according to the FHP crash report. They were behind a propane tanker that was slowing down at the intersection.

The driver failed to slow down and collided with the back of the tanker. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The oil tanker driver has minor injuries.

There was a gas leak, but it has since been shut down.

