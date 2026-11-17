JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A major Interstate 10 expansion project in Jacksonville is reaching completion, with all expanded lanes expected to be fully functional before the end of the year.

Action News Jax traffic reporter Kajeza Hawkins reported on the milestone as traffic shifted into the final lane configurations.

The $194.3 million initiative began in the summer of 2020 following persistent traffic delays along the corridor.

According to state transportation officials, the project was vital for strengthening Jacksonville’s infrastructure to accommodate the area’s growing population.

Hampton Ray, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Transportation, acknowledged the inconvenience motorists experienced throughout the multi-year construction period.

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“No one enjoys construction, no one enjoys having their home remodeled, especially while you’re living it, and that’s basically what construction tends to be,” Ray said.

Ray highlighted the intended outcomes of the completed corridor for area commuters and the local economy. He noted that the project aims to give drivers, “Less time in traffic, more time with your family and it’s really about moving the economy forward.”

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Along with adding travel capacity, the initiative incorporated new infrastructure features and aesthetic designs along the route.

“You’re getting 10 lanes total, 5 lanes in each direction on I-10 between I-295 and I-95. We’ve also added pedestrian facilities and hard scaping,” Ray said. “As you can see behind me, we’ve actually got Lane Avenue encrusted into the MSC wall here, which is really a nice community feature”

With the project finishing slightly ahead of schedule, state transportation officials are currently conducting final inspections. FDOT is reviewing its project punch list to verify that all roadway and pedestrian elements are functioning correctly.

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