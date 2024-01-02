10 major issues coming to the Florida 2024 legislative session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers will begin their 60-day legislative session on January 9. They will tackle several issues including Artificial Intelligence, record insurance rates, and changes to child labor laws. Governor Ron DeSantis will give his State of the State address.

Here are 10 issues to watch during the session:

UNIVERSITY AND COLLEGE STUDENTS:

House and Senate Republicans have filed bills that could financially penalize state university and college students who back “foreign terrorist” organizations, such as Hamas. For example, the bills call for such students to be required to pay out-of-state tuition rates, which are higher than in-state rates.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE:

As access to artificial intelligence continues to expand, lawmakers are expected to consider issues such as using the technology in political advertising. Bills would require disclaimers on political ads that include AI-generated content depicting people taking actions that did not occur.

BUDGET:

Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed a $114.4 billion budget for the 2024-2025 fiscal year, which will start July 1. DeSantis’ proposal is a starting point as lawmakers negotiate a final spending plan. Among other things, DeSantis’ proposal includes money to increase teacher salaries, continue Everglades restoration efforts, and upgrade correctional facilities.

HEALTH CARE:

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, has prioritized passing two bills aimed at improving access to healthcare and spurring more healthcare innovation. The wide-ranging proposals include expanding residency programs to try to keep doctors in the state and taking steps to divert patients from emergency rooms.

HURRICANES:

After Hurricane Idalia hit North Florida, lawmakers during a November special session took a series of steps to help communities that sustained damage. But lawmakers likely will continue to look at issues related to Idalia and 2022′s Hurricane Ian, including effects on local governments and the agriculture industry.

INSURANCE:

During the past two years, lawmakers have passed major legislation to try to shore up the troubled property insurance industry. But they face pressure from homeowners who continue to see large rate increases or can’t find coverage. A series of bills could effectively allow more people to get coverage through the state’s Citizens Property Insurance Corp. Most insurance experts say that Gov. DeSantis’ proposed plan will have minimal impact.

LABOR:

Following the lead of other states, the House has started moving forward with a proposal that would loosen regulations about the number of hours that 16-year-old and 17-year-old youths can work. The proposal would roll back parts of a decades-old child labor law and prevent local governments from imposing restrictions.

PUBLIC SCHOOLS:

As another priority of Passidomo, the Senate could move quickly during the session to pass proposals for “deregulation” of public schools. Three bills deal with what Passidomo described as cutting “red tape” on issues such as testing and accountability, financial requirements, and personnel decisions.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Saying recently that social media is having a “devastating effect on kids,” House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, is expected to seek to place limits on children’s access to social media sites. Renner indicated one possibility could be to require age verification in areas such as pornography. A Senate bill includes age-verification requirements.

TAXES:

Tied to his budget proposal, DeSantis has called for $1.1 billion in tax breaks, including holding six sales-tax “holidays” on such things as back-to-school items. The plan also would provide $409 million to give a one-year exemption on certain taxes, fees, and assessments on property insurance policies.

