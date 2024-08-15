10th annual Careathon is one week away

Jacksonville, Fl — We’re one week away from the 10th Careathon, presented by Duval Asphalt, benefitting the Child Cancer Fund of Northeast Florida. 2024 also marks the 30th anniversary of the Child Cancer Fund.

To celebrate these milestones, Careathon is expanding to two days. Beginning at 5:00 am on August 22, WOKV and other Cox Media Group radio and TV stations will deliver stories of pediatric cancer patients and families who have benefitted from the generosity of donors.

104.5 WOKV will bring stories of courage, hope and survival - along with celebrity appearances and other surprises along the way. Since 2015, Careathon has raised more than $2 million for the Child Cancer Fund.

There are several ways to give:

Call 855-636-6877 during the broadcast (5:00 am August 22 - 6:00 pm August 23)

Text careathon to 707070

Make a one-time or recurring donation to the Child Cancer Fund

Bid in the Careathon auction (winning bids are donated to Child Cancer Fund)

2 year-old Wren Sutherland's cancer journey 2 year-old Wren Sutherland with mom and dad, Eden and David join Toni Foxx to talk about their cancer journey ahead of Care-A-Thon 2024





Valarie Barretta with mom, Annette, and sister join Rich Jones to talk about their cancer journey Valarie Barretta with mom, Annette, and sister join Rich Jones to talk about their cancer journey ahead of Care-a-thon 2024.