11-year-old arrested, accused of making threat toward Hilliard Elementary, NCSO says

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — An 11-year-old is facing two felony charges after deputies say he made a threat against a school.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said the child left a voicemail on Hilliard Elementary School’s phone on Tuesday, saying he was going to kill them the next day.

School officials were not made aware of the threat until Wednesday morning, NCSO said.

Detectives traced the phone number to talk to a family member and then arrested the child.

“Parents please talk to your child if you don’t want to see their mugshot on the news,” Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said in a statement. “We take every threat against our schools seriously, regardless of the age of the individual making the threat. The safety of our students and school staff remains our highest priority, and we will continue to respond swiftly and decisively to any threats. This should serve as a reminder that such actions have serious consequences.”

Action News Jax is choosing not to name the child because of his age.

