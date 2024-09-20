11-year-old arrested in Baker County for making school threat

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A sixth grader at Baker County Middle School was arrested Friday afternoon, according to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.

According to law enforcement, the 11-year-old told students he planned on bringing a bomb to school next week,

When School Resource Deputies learned of the threat, the student was removed from the class and taken to the sheriff’s office.

He was arrested after admitting to making the statements. He claimed it was a joke.

According to the sheriff’s office, “This is the first arrest in Baker County where an individual told other students that he personally intended on carrying out an act of violence on campus.”

