12-year-old arrested in St. Johns County for making school threat

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 12-year-old Sebastian Middle School student in St. Johns County has been arrested for threatening to carry out a school shooting.

On Thursday, The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office announced the kid is facing felony charges.

According to a social media post, deputies learned of the threat through the FortifyFL app, which was created after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shootings.

Deputies then did a threat assessment. They evaluated the student’s history, previous behavior issues, family, and home environment.

An initial investigation deemed the threats high risk, so the student was arrested.

This arrest is the latest in a series of students arrested for school threats in the area.

