12-year-old boy among 15 arrested in Jacksonville Beach over Memorial Day weekend

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Fifteen people were arrested in Jacksonville Beach during the three-day Memorial Day Weekend, the Jacksonville Beach Police Department announced in a news release Tuesday.

There was a total of 765 calls for service.

Police learned about the possibility of an unpermitted event on the pier on Monday, which was set to start around 2 p.m.

Around 9 p.m., a 16-year-old was shot in the leg on Second Avenue North.

Police said it was a non-life-threatening injury, and they are following up on leads with the limited suspect information they have.

Two hours later, a 12-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly pulling a gun on a girl.

Action News Jax is not identifying the suspect because of his age.

The victim told police four young men pulled a gun on her near the pier.

Police saw four people matching the descriptions given to them and detained them. The victim identified the 12-year-old as the person who pulled the gun on her.

He is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and possession of a gun by a minor, according to the arrest report.

One of the other suspects, a 17-year-old, had a backpack with a stolen handgun inside.

He is being charged with possession of a gun by a minor.

