$13K reward for tip leading to arrest in 2023 murders of 2 men, 3-year-old girl at JTB Apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday an increased reward for information in the 2023 murders of two men and a 3-year-old girl.

JSO said there is a $13,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the killings of Keonte Johnson, 24; Jaquann Mitchell, 23; and Kae’lynn Matthews, 3.

Typically, First Coast Crime Stoppers offers rewards of up to $3,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Action News Jax told you when the shooting happened at the JTB Apartments on September 23, 2023. At that time, JSO said a dispute arose over the sale of a dog.

JSO said Thursday that detectives discovered Kae’lynn’s mother was at the complex to meet the victims and drop off the dog.

“Shortly after her arrival, multiple suspects opened fire on the group before speeding off in a black vehicle,” JSO said Thursday.

The car that’s linked to this crime, and others, is a black Kia Optima that was later found burned out on the Northside, JSO said.

In August, Action News Jax told you that the families of the victims of the shooting filed a lawsuit against the apartment complex.

“We’re filing this lawsuit because we want to make sure this doesn’t happen to anybody else. If the managers at your apartment tell you you’re safe, we want to make sure you can trust those words,” Valencia Strowder, grandmother of Kae’Lynn Marie Matthews, said.

JSO said it has “strong evidence in this case,” but still needs “key details to bring these killers to justice.”

To stay anonymous and receive a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

