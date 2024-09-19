14-year-old arrested for making school threats in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla, — An Interlachen Junior-Senior High School student was arrested on Wednesday for threatening school violence, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement said the 14-year-old typed “I have a gun” into Google Translate on his school-issued computer. The message was translated from English to Spanish. The keystrokes were picked up by the Linewize, an app the school district utilizes to monitor threats.

The 14-year-old tried to blame the message on a Spanish-speaking student. However, officials said another student came forward and disputed the claim.

According to the sheriff’s office, “the Spanish-speaking student told deputies earlier in the class Ford had asked him to translate the same wording and he refused.”

The accused student was removed from class by administrators and did not have a gun.

He was arrested and charged with false report of a weapon mass destruction.

