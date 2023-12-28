15 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists revealed for Class of 2024

Fifteen former NFL players have been named as finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024 in the Modern-Era category.

The Modern-Era list of candidates for the Class of 2024 includes nine players who were previously selected as candidates during the Class of 2023, two players who are newly eligible for selection, and four players who are Finalists for the first time after a combined 40 years of eligibility.

The Hall of Fame’s Selection Committee will meet virtually before Super Bowl LVIII to consider the slate of candidates in the Modern-Era Player category. On February 8th, the Class of 2024 will be publicly revealed during the “NFL Honors presented by Invisalign” broadcast from Las Vegas. The show will be aired at 9 p.m. on CBS and NFL, and can also be streamed on Paramount+ and NFL+.

The following is a list of players, along with their positions, years, and teams:

Eric Allen (CB): 1988-1994 Philadelphia Eagles, 1995-97 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders

