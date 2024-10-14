15-year-old driver killed in Jacksonville crash, FHP looking for driver who ran away from scene

Jacksonville, Fla. — A 15-year-old boy is dead after the car he was driving was rear-ended on Interstate 95 around Butler Boulevard just after 9 p.m. Sunday. The child had a 16-year-old passenger who was not injured, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

The 15-year-old was driving a black Toyota Tacoma northbound on I-95 in the outside travel lane when a white Honda Civic hit the rear of the Tacoma causing it to rollover, the news release states.

The driver of the Honda ran from the crash scene on foot and was not caught, the news release states. The 15-year-old driver was taken to Wolfson’s Hospital where he died.

