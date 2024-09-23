17-year-old student arrested in Clay County for threatening other students

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — An Oakleaf High School student has been arrested after an investigation into threatening text messages made Sunday night, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

The 17-year-old sent multiple texts to another student indicating “he intended to bring a handgun to school and put a bullet in several other high schoolers,” according to a news release.

The eleventh grader admitted to the texts but said he didn’t mean it. He said he sent the texts in anger over a fight between him and four other students.

According to the news release, the suspect had specific names, named a specific weapon, and a motive.

The teenager is charged with written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.

CCSO reminds the public it takes such threats very seriously.

