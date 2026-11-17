JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Flight delays are slowly decreasing at Jacksonville International Airport following a nationwide ground stop on Friday, though many travelers continue to face lingering disruptions.

Passengers stranded over the weekend remained frustrated as they waited for flights to resume normal schedules.

Jacksonville International Airport estimates approximately 171 flights were canceled between Friday and Sunday. The ground stop triggered a nationwide ripple effect, leaving thousands of travelers across the country attempting to rebook flights and reach their final destinations.

Among those stranded was traveler Brian Mauer, who was trying to return home to Denver after attending a wedding in Miami.

His original itinerary was altered into a journey with two layovers, including an unexpected stop in Jacksonville. Mauer was hoping to reach home by midnight for the release of a new Grand Theft Auto six video game.

“I just hope I get home for the release of GTA, but we’ll see,” Mauer said. Mauer explained that his initial flight plan changed significantly.

“My original flight was supposed to go to Miami to home,” Mauer said. Facing further delays in Jacksonville alongside his fiancée, he added, “I’m trying, trying hard, trying to be brave for my fiance and we’re just getting it through together. As long as I’m with her, you know, everything will be okay.”

Other passengers made the decision to change their travel itineraries completely to avoid multi-stop connections. Passenger Dianne DeKeyser decided to reschedule her flight to Chicago after learning her alternative route on Saturday morning involved multiple layovers.

“It was going to Dallas and then... Springfield, Missouri, and then finally Chicago and I thought this is a recipe for disaster, you know?” DeKeyser said. “So I’m like, no, no no, I’m coming Monday and I’m gonna fly nonstop and everything is gonna be peaceful.”

Despite the delay, DeKeyser expressed gratitude for the trip. “I’m fortunate and grateful to be able to go and see friends, family, my fiancee,” DeKeyser said.

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