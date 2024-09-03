18-year-old girl dies in truck crash, marks fourth traffic fatality of holiday weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fourth traffic fatality of Labor Day weekend after a truck crashed in North Jacksonville around 6:30 p.m. Monday night.

According to officials, five people were going west in a Dodge RAM 1500 Crew Cab truck on Dunn Creek Road. At the 14200 block, the driver made a 90-degree turn and “failed to negotiate” the turn.

The truck went off the road, through a barrier, and into a tree.

The 18-year-old girl in the front passenger seat was killed. Her friend tried to perform CPR, but she was pronounced deceased by the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department at the scene.

The other four people in the truck were not taken to the hospital. All of the occupants ranged in age from 17 to 22.

The crash happened before the rain started, and officers are investigating the cause of the accident.

According to JSO, this is the 90th traffic fatality in Duval County this year and the fourth over the holiday weekend.

