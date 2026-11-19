ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Two people face criminal charges after a deadly shooting in St. Augustine led authorities to discover a body inside a car trunk early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The St. Augustine Police Department arrested 24-year-old Kain Kerper on a charge of second-degree murder and 35-year-old Ragan Rowland on a charge of accessory after the fact.

Deputies with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office responded around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday after witnesses called 911 to report a body inside a vehicle following a shooting on Nesmith Avenue.

SJSO deputies arrived and located the victim’s body inside the trunk of a car near North Whitney Street and Alice Street.

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Detectives with the sheriff’s office Major Crimes Unit and city police determined that Kerper and the victim were involved in an argument, which led to Kerper shooting the victim.

After the shooting, the victim’s body was placed into the trunk and driven to the North Whitney Street location, authorities said.

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After interviewing multiple witnesses, investigators identified Rowland as an accomplice in the killing. Officers arrested both Kerper and Rowland at the home. Authorities noted that Kerper has a prior felony conviction.

The investigation remains active under the SAPD with support from the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information can email Investigations@staugpd.com, call 904-825-1092 or submit an anonymous tip for a potential cash reward to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS.

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