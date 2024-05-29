2024 Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday: Which items are exempt from sales tax?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Do you have your disaster supplies kit stocked up?
With the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season beginning Saturday, the State of Florida is offering Floridians a chance to purchase things like batteries, coolers, and generators.
The 2024 Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday runs from Saturday, June 1 through Friday, June 14, and again from Saturday, August 24 through Friday, Sept. 6.
The following items are exempt from sales tax during the sales tax holidays:
$10 or less
- Wet dog or cat food if sold individually or the equivalent if sold in a box or case
$15 or less
- Manual can openers
- Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls for pets
- Cat litter pans
- Pet waste disposal bags
- Hamster or rabbit substrate
$20 or less
- Reusable ice
- Leashes, collars, and muzzles for pets
- Pet pads
$40 or less
- Portable self-powered light sources (candles, flashlights, lanterns)
- Pet beds
$50 or less
- Portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios
- Gas or diesel fuel tanks
- Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only:
- AA-cell
- AAA-cell
- C-cell
- D-cell
- 6-volt
- 9-volt
$60 or less
- Non-electric food storage coolers
- Portable power banks
$70 or less
- Smoke detectors or smoke alarms
- Fire extinguishers
- Carbon monoxide detectors
$100 or less
- Tarpaulins or other flexible waterproof sheeting
- Ground anchor systems
- Bungee cords
- Ratchet straps
- Tie-down kits
- Portable pet kennels or pet carriers
- Dry dog or cat food weighing 50 or fewer pounds
- Over-the-counter pet medications
$3,000 or less
- Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in a power outage
For more information about the Disaster Prep Sales Tax Holiday, click here.
