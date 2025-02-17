2025 World of Nations Celebration happening this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2025 World of Nations Celebration is happening this weekend.

This will be the 33rd year of the event to celebrate Jacksonville’s diversity.

A total of 35 countries are participating this year.

It’s happening at Tailgaters Parking on Talleyrand Avenue.

You can go from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Learn more and buy tickets here.

