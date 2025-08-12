$25K match doubles Salvation Army donations in August

Jacksonville, Fla — For the entire month of August, donations to The Salvation Army in Jacksonville will be doubled, thanks to the generous match offered by Dr. Richard Lipsey and Mrs. Cecilia Bryant, two long-time supporters of this nonprofit’s service to struggling individuals and families. Lipsey and Bryant challenge donors with their matching gift every few months, but it is especially impactful in the summer months, when nonprofits experience the dreaded “summer slump”, a months-long period when donations drop dramatically.

Area Commander, Major Keath Biggers, says, “We expect to have this ‘giving gap’ every summer, but it’s hurting more this year. We’re dealing with a ‘perfect storm’ of higher grocery, utilities, and housing costs for struggling families, and extreme weather that places the homeless at increased risk every day. Our programs, which provide groceries, rent, and utility assistance, are in danger of shutting down as the summer slump intensifies. We need your help right now, because we don’t want to turn away a single person in need.”

The Salvation Army is determined to “Do the Most Good” for the most vulnerable in our community, year-round. Currently, during August, the generous people of Jacksonville have the opportunity to “Do Double the Good” by donating during this important matching challenge. Every dollar donated remains in the local community to help those in greatest need.

Donate online:https://give.salvationarmyflorida.org/campaign/712006/donate

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews