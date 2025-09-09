3 Big Things to Know for Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville City Council is set to vote on a property tax cut that’s dividing political factions. Jacksonville’s Police and Fire unions have come out against the proposal. Both say the $13 million property tax cut could damage the ability to pay for public safety issue in years ahead.

Former Council President Ron Salem says he’s committed to the cut.

“They know that we will fund police and fire first with the dollars we have the budget. This budget has gone from $1.2 billion to $2 billion over the last seven or eight years. We don’t have a revenue problem, we have a spending problem.”, said Salem.

The Jacksonville Civic Council also came out against the property tax cut. Mayor Donna Deegan says Jacksonville’s business leaders understand that it takes investment to become a world class city and that it’s time to move forward, not backward. The Civic Council is a nonpartisan group of 80 business leaders that offer input on city issues.

An immigrant rights group is planning a news conference today against a proposed budget amendment in Jacksonville. Council Member Rory Diamond’s proposal would add new restrictions to Mayor Deegan’s budget proposal including a ban on taxpayer funding for people living in the country illegally, a ban on taxpayer funding for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, and a ban on taxpayer funding for abortion and abortion-related services.

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have released a sexually suggestive letter to Jeffrey Epstein purportedly signed by President Donald Trump. Trump has said he did not write the letter or create the drawing of a curvaceous woman that surrounds the letter. He filed a $10 billion lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal for earlier reporting on his link to the letter. The letter was included as part of a 2003 album compiled for Epstein’s 50th birthday. The full House committee released a copy of the entire album Monday night. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement that “it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it.”

