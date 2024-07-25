3 local islands named best in continental U.S. by Travel + Leisure magazine

Three local islands were voted the best in the continental United States in the “World’s Best Awards” survey for 2024 by Travel + Leisure magazine.

More than 186,000 magazine readers completed the survey with a total of more than 700,000 votes cast across 8,700 properties.

According to Travel + Leisure, islands were ranked on the following criteria:

Natural attractions/beaches

Activities/sights

Restaurants/food

People/friendliness

Value

The Golden Isles in Georgia was ranked number one with a reader score of 90.29. The Golden Isles are made up of Jekyll Island, Little St. Simons Island, Sea Island, and St. Simons Island. They also ranked number 15 in the world.

Amelia Island in Florida came in second place with a reader score of 86.93.

Cumberland Island in Georgia was ranked sixth with a reader score of 83.20.

