3 local school districts increase security measures after school shooting in Georgia

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County parents are on high alert to ensure their kids are safe after Wednesday’s deadly school shooting at Apalachee High School in an Atlanta suburb. Many local parents want increased school security.

“It’s sad and it’s today’s world, unfortunately,” parent Julie Palesotti said.

”It seems like it’s a constant issue that comes up often in the news,” parent Ricardo Neves said.

Many parents told Action News Jax they are on high alert for their children’s safety after the Georgia shooting. It left four dead and nine others wounded.

Local school districts emphasized their students and staff are their highest priority.

The St. Johns County School District Superintendent Tim Forson said, “We are working collaboratively with the St. Johns Sheriff’s Office for heightened security in and around our schools, including air support and surveillance.”

The St. Johns Sheriff’s Office said it will change aviation unit patrol flight hours for the remainder of the week to coincide with school hours.

A Clay County School District statement says, “We are in constant communication with our local law enforcement partners and are always evaluating our safety protocols to ensure our schools remain safe learning environments.”

And Duval County school leaders remind people their motto is “see something, say something.” They said it remains one of the top defenses against threats of violence.

Parents said metal detectors should be included as well.

”Metal detectors should be a thing,” Palesotti said.

”I think metal detectors should be even though it’s going to be a cost added to the school. It’s going to be very useful for detecting what’s in their bags,” parent Romeo Roman said.

Another parent told us the increased security should start with the teachers checking kids’ backpacks every day.

